After how many days did Virat Kohli score an ODI century?

Virat Kohli scored a magnificent century today (December 10) in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. With the ton, Kohli overtook former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71) on the list of players with most centuries in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar (100) heads the list.

This century also ended Kohli's hundred drought in ODI cricket. There was a time when Kohli touched the three-figure mark frequently in the 50-over format. However, he did not score any centuries in the format since August 14, 2019.

After going three years, three months and 26 days without a century in ODIs (1,214 days) since a ton against the West Indies, Kohli ended that drought against Bangladesh in Chattogram. It was his 44th hundred in the format, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan blow away Bangladesh in third ODI

Virat Kohli joined hands with Ishan Kishan to destroy the Bangladesh bowling attack in the third ODI of the series.

Bangladesh had already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the first two games. India came out to avoid an embarrassing whitewash in Chattogram, and the duo of Kohli and Kishan ensured that the Men in Blue gained the upper hand.

Bangladesh dominated in the first five overs, conceding only 17 runs and took the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Kishan, though, soon switched gears and launched a savage assault on the Bangladesh bowlers. Kohli complemented him well as the two Indian batters added a mammoth 290 runs for the second wicket.

Kishan got out in the 36th over after completing his double century, while Virat Kohli remained in the middle till the 42nd over. He aggregated 113 off 91 before Shakib Al Hasan picked up his wicket.

India closed their innings at 409-8, leaving the hosts a mountain to climb to complete a series whitewash. You can follow the live scorecard of the game here.

