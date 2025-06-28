After ODIs, Najmul Hossain Shanto shockingly quits Test captaincy post SL vs BAN 2025 Tests

In a shocking development, Najmul Hossain Shanto has quit Test captaincy post Bangladesh's loss to Sri Lanka in the second Test. Sri Lanka hosted Bangladesh for two Tests. The first Test was drawn while Bangladesh suffered a loss by an innings and 78-run in the second Test.

Following the big defeat, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto announced his decision to step down as Test captain. He made the announcement in a press conference after the second Test.

"I don't want to continue [as captain] in the Test format anymore. This is not personal. I have taken the decision for the betterment of the team," he said. (via ESPN Cricinfo)

Shanto added that having different captains for different formats will be difficult for the team to deal with.

"I think this will help the team. I have been a part of the dressing room for the past few years. I think three captains [for the three international formats] is not sensible. I don't know what the board will feel about this, and I will support their decision. But this is my personal decision. I think three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with. I would want that no one feels this decision is emotional, or that I am disappointed by something. I want to make this clear. This is for the betterment of the team."

He also revealed that he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations department about the decision a few days back. Shanto led the team in 14 Tests, taking over the duty in November 2023. The team won four Tests under him, facing nine defeats and a draw.

The left-hander has played 37 Tests, scoring 2189 runs at an average of 32.19 with seven hundreds and five half-centuries as well.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was recently replaced as ODI captain

Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to quit as Test captain also comes soon after he was replaced as ODI captain earlier this month. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was named as their new ODI captain for the next 12 months.

After the Test series, Bangladesh will play three ODIs in Sri Lanka, which will see Mehidy Hasan Miraz begin as his tenure as captain in the format. Notably, Mehidy had previously led Bangladesh in four ODIs last year when Najmul Hossain Shanto was injured and out of action.

Shanto was appointed as captain in all formats only in February last year. Just a little over a year later, he has left captaincy from two formats.

