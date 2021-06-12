After Ollie Robinson Twitter row, ECB to review social media of players

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed that it will review players’ social media to "address any historical issues and remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward."

The decision was taken in the wake of the Ollie Robinson controversy, whose historical ‘sexist’ and ‘racist’ tweets came to the fore on the day he made his Test debut, against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Issuing a statement over the matter, ECB said:

“The Board agreed to the Executive’s recommendation for a social media review to address any historical issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward, and help them learn lessons along the way. The review will be collaborative, and involve other individuals within cricket, including ECB administrators and coaches, as well as players.”

“The Board was clear that this process would not prevent further disciplinary action in the future, should that be required, under the applicable processes, but it is hoped that the game can emerge from this difficult period stronger and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming to all,” the ECB statement added.

Despite an impressive debut in which he picked up seven wickets and scored 42 runs, the ECB suspended Robinson from international cricket pending an investigation into his old controversial tweets.

Robinson had apologized for his ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ tweets and it was recently revealed that he will be taking a short break from cricket. A statement from Sussex, Robinson’s county, read:

“After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family. When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week have made clear that he retains the support of all his Sussex team-mates.”

ECB bombarded with barrage of old tweets from players

The last few days have been as tough for the ECB as they have been for the players. The cricket board has been questioned with various historical tweets from top England cricketers, perceived as offensive, being brought to their notice.

Immediately after the Robinson controversy broke, ECB confirmed that they are investigating another player, who apparently posted a ‘racist’ tweet when he was 16. Over the last few days, old tweets from James Anderson, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler have come under the scanner.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, defended the cricketers and opined that the alleged 'witch hunt' of star players needed to stop.

