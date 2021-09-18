After Virat Kohli's captaincy call, BCCI now set to approach Anil Kumble for head coach's role: Report

Indian cricket has seen a paradigm shift in the past couple of weeks and there's more to come still. The BCCI is reportedly setting eyes on Anil Kumble to take back the position of national head coach after the T20 World Cup.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI is set to approach the former leg-spinner to take up the job. This will be after the conclusion of Ravi Shastri's tenure after the marquee tournament in November.

Anil Kumble held the position for a year until June 2017. He resigned amid rumors and reports of a major fallout with captain Virat Kohli with regards to differences in their styles. The cracks weren't immediately visible, though, as the team looked mostly well-oiled under the partnership. Many even admired the juxaposition of Kohli's tenacity with Kumble's tactical nous.

In his resignation letter, Anil Kumble wrote that for the partnership to be "effective," his "complementary skills" like professionalism, discipline, commitment and honesty had to be valued. In turn, Virat Kohli had removed a 2016 tweet welcoming the former cricketer's appointment. He then also played a tangible role in Shastri's return to the backroom setup.

The development comes at an interesting time for the skipper himself. He recently gave the cricketing world a minor shock by announcing his decision to reliquish the captaincy of the T20Is after the World Cup.

The BCCI now feels that this step needs to be matched with a change in the coaching staff as well. Significantly, Anil Kumble's resignation had not gone well with some members of the board. This includes its current president Sourav Ganguly, as well, which seems to be having its repercussions now.

Presently, Anil Kumble is currently handling the duties of head coach and director of cricket operations for the IPL franchise Punjab Kings. If appointed India's head coach, he'll have to give up that role. The BCCI's constitution doesn't allow its members to hold more than one post at a time.

Mahela Jayawardene also in contention alongside Anil Kumble for head coach

Anil Kumble is not the only one in contention for the coveted but high-pressure job. The Indian Express also reported that Mahela Jayawardene, the Sri Lankan batting great and current head coach of Mumbai Indians, was also approached by the BCCI. However, he's said to be more interested in coaching the Sri Lankan team and the five-time IPL champions and is unlikely to take the role.

What it does suggest, though, is that the BCCI is perhaps keenly looking at the Mumbai Indians model, at least for T20Is. All eyes will now also be on Rohit Sharma, who is most likely to succeed Virat Kohli as captain in the shortest format.

