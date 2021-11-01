 T20 World Cup 2021: "Sri Lanka can afford to carry a player if they collectively score runs" - Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir want SL to persist with Avishka Fernando 

Former India cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir have backed Avishka Fernando to make an impact with the bat and believe he should still be part of Sri Lanka's playing XI.

The batter has only managed to score seven runs in three innings so far in the Super 12s stage.

However, Agarkar noted that with the rest of the batting unit showing form, they can still retain Fernando.

While previewing the clash between England and Sri Lanka on ESPNCricinfo, Agarkar said:

"Sri Lanka's batting has not been that bad. Avishka Fernando is the only one looking out of touch and form. Around him there have been runs scored, they just have to score them collectively. If they can do that, Sri Lanka can afford to carry a player. They can persist with him because the rest are in form."

Avishka Fernando is the backbone of the Sri Lankan middle-order, coming in to bat at No.4.

In both their successive losses against Australia and South Africa, they ended up being a few runs short in the first innings and struggled to defend that total.

Fernando can also play against fast bowling: Gambhir

Gambhir also backed the retention of Fernando in the playing XI despite his poor form. The former left-handed batter noted the lack of quality in the Sri Lanka batting unit and feels Avishka Fernando can provide that.

Gambhir added:

"They should keep Avishka Fernando as Sri Lanka do not have quality batsmen in their playing XI. He can also play against fast bowling really well."

Charith Asalanka has been pivotal for Sri Lanka at No.3 with Bhanuka Rajapaksa also playing a couple of handy knocks at No.5, which leaves Fernando far behind.

Fernando's contribution will be important for the side to put up a platform for lower-order batters to work on their task without additional pressure, whether it be setting a total or chasing one.

However, he will have his task cut out with a formidable England bowling unit on the warpath.

