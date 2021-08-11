IND vs ENG 2021: "Mayank Agarwal to open the innings and push KL Rahul to No.3" - Brad Hogg on the only change that India could make for the Lord's Test 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Mayank Agarwal is a potential option for India in the second Test against England. He feels India will have to pick up momentum heading into the Lord's Test after having lost out on the chance to go 1-0 up in the series. The first Test at Trent Bridge was washed out on Day 5, which means that the prospect of taking the lead in the series is still wide open.

Hogg feels that India will stick to the same playing eleven from the first Test. India fielded a team of four seam bowlers and a spin all-rounder. They also had KL Rahul open the innings in place of Mayank Agarwal, who was ruled out of the contest after getting struck in the head in the nets.

However, with Agarwal cleared for selection, Hogg notes that the only change India might consider making is in their top-order. The former left-arm chinaman bowler thinks India could bring Mayank Agarwal back into the opening slot and push KL Rahul down to the No.3 spot. He also noted Cheteshwa Pujara's poor form with the bat as of late.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Hogg said:

"India will be disappointed that they are not 1-0 up in the series because of the English rain. I don't think India will change their playing eleven. The only change that they will think about making will be bringing Mayank Agarwal to open the batting and may push Rahul to No.3 because Pujara has been out of sorts. Over the last 10 innings that he has played, he has not scored over 40."

Hogg, however, added that the change might be a little farfetched as well. He said:

"But I don't think they will do that (drop Pujara for Agarwal), I think they will keep the same eleven and try to keep that positive momentum that they had gained in the first Test match."

Mayank Agarwal fit to return but India face fresh injury concerns

Mayank Agarwal was seen practicing in the nets as the visitors reached London for the second Test match slated to start tomorrow.

Mayank Agarwal has started his practice ahead of the second Test at Lords. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) pic.twitter.com/v8YNoCTglW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 10, 2021

But the team were presented with a fresh injury case as Shardul Thakur is rumored to have suffered a niggle. This could force the side to abandon their four-pacer approach. Thakur is reportedly struggling with his hamstring and his absence could see the return of Ravichandran Ashwin back into the playing eleven.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra