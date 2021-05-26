Selectors consider Jaydev Unadkat too old to play for India: Karsan Ghavri

Indian selectors feel Jaydev Unadkat is too old to make an international comeback. The sensational claim was made by former cricketer Karsan Ghavri, who acted as Saurashtra's coach when the pacer enjoyed a prolific 2019-20 season.

Jaydev Unadkat recently admitted his disappointment at not being considered for the extended Team India squads for the Australia and England series in recent months. The 29-year-old claimed he expects to get a call-up soon after performing well for a considerable time now.

Speaking to the Times of India, Karsan Ghavri has poured cold water on Jaydev Unadkat’s hopes of a comeback. The 70-year-old shared a conversation he had with a selector to justify his claims.

"I asked a selector during the Ranji Trophy final (2019-20) that if a bowler takes more than 60 wickets and has taken his team into the final of the Ranji Trophy single-handedly, shouldn't he be at least picked for India A. That selector told me 'Kadu bhai, he won't be picked for India anymore. His name is not even considered by us when we think of 30-odd players.' Why not, I asked him. Then what's the point of him picking so many wickets? I was told that 'he's already 32-33. Age is spoiling his case. It has put a full stop to his India career,'" explained Ghavri.

"I was highest Wickettaker in Ranji trophy, nothing happened after that. Now for the England tour, I was hoping for it. As simple as that. This time around, I have been Honestly disappointed." - Jaydev Unadkat — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) May 24, 2021

Jaydev Unadkat has been grabbing headlines with his performance on the domestic circuit over the past couple of years. He topped the wicket-taking chart in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy with 67 scalps in 10 games, with his electric performances helping Saurashtra win the domestic trophy.

But Karsan Ghavri revealed that the 29-year-old is considered too old, with selectors keen to invest in players who can serve India for a longer period.

"Why should we invest in an older player? We would rather pick a 21, 22 or a 23-year-old player if he's good, he can serve India for 8-10-12 years. If we pick Unadkat today, how many years will he serve India for?' This is what the selectors told me,” disclosed Ghavri.

Karsan Ghavri hopes Jaydev Unadkat makes it to the India squad for Sri Lanka tour

Despite Karsan Ghavri’s sensational claim, the coach harbors hopes of Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Indian set-up. A specialist white-ball side will tour Sri Lanka in July and several pacers are set to be part of the squad with the frontline seamers away in England at the time.

"I wish he gets picked for the Sri Lanka tour at least, but it's very difficult for him to break the ice and get into the Indian team, because the selectorial policy is something else only,” Ghavri.

Jaydev Unadkat has played 18 games for India, including one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is. The left-arm pacer has picked up 22 wickets on the international stage across three formats.