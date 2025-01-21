Ajinkya Rahane bats in the nets ahead of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match vs J&K [Watch]

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has returned to training as he gears up to lead Mumbai in their upcoming 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23. The Mumbai cricketer was last in action during the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he produced a stellar performance, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 469 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.62, including five fifties.

The 36-year-old was named the Player of the Tournament as Mumbai lifted the championship after defeating Madhya Pradesh in the final. With the second leg of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy set to begin on January 23, Rahane resumed his training and shared a video from his net session on Instagram.

The Mumbai cricketer captioned the post:

“The Ranji story continues!”

Defending champions Mumbai are currently third on the Group A points table with 22 points, having won three of their five games. However, Ajinkya Rahane had a modest first leg, scoring just 174 runs in seven innings, with his highest being an unbeaten 48.

For the upcoming fixture, Mumbai will be boosted by the return of India’s Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, who is set to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament for the first time since 2015.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored over 5,000 runs in Tests for India

Ajinkya Rahane made his Test debut for India in a match against Australia in New Delhi in 2013. Since then, he has represented the country in 85 Tests, accumulating 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, with 26 fifties and 12 centuries.

His most recent appearance for India in the longest format came in 2023 against the West Indies. Additionally, Rahane has captained the Indian team in six Tests, winning four, with two matches ending in draws.

The Mumbai cricketer has also accumulated 3,337 runs in 110 matches in the white-ball formats, including 25 fifties and three centuries.

