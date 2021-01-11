Ajinkya Rahane delighted with 'broken and bruised' Indian cricket team's performance at SCG

Ajinkya Rahane hailed the Indian cricket team after their fantastic performance in Sydney, despite being 'broken and bruised.' Multiple players suffered injuries during the Test series against Australia. Still, the team showed character and did not allow the Aussies to take an unassailable lead in this series.

The Indian cricket team captain Ajinkya Rahane sent out a tweet reacting to the outcome of the third India vs Australia Test match. Rahane lauded his players for fighting till the end and not losing the game, despite conceding Australia a 94-run first-innings lead.

Bruised. Broken. But never short of character. Really happy with how the boys fought till the end. Lots to learn and improve as we look forward to Brisbane now. pic.twitter.com/4VBZGCvbnp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane highlighted that although the Indian cricket team lost some of their stars to injuries, they did not back off and managed to draw the game. Rahane also added that there were many things India needed to work on before the series finale in Brisbane.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia stands at 1-1 after the third Test. The home side were the favorites to take a 2-1 lead in Sydney, especially after dismissing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Day 4. However, the Indian middle-order denied them a victory.

Can Ajinkya Rahane maintain his unbeaten record as the India captain in Brisbane?

Ajinkya Rahane won his first three Tests as the Indian cricket team skipper

After registering three wins in his first three Tests as the Indian cricket team captain, Ajinkya Rahane maintained his undefeated record in Sydney.

The fourth India vs Australia Test will be held in Brisbane. Some reports had claimed the match might shift to Sydney because of strict COVID-19 restrictions. However, Cricket Australia has confirmed there will be no changes in the original schedule.

The series finale will begin on January 15. It will be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team can retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by denying Australia a win in the fourth Test.