Ajinkya Rahane expresses gratitude to fans for their love and support

Stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane thanked the Indian cricket team fans for their love and support to the side. He penned a lengthy 'Thank You' note on social media after India's win in Melbourne.

Ajinkya Rahane shared a photo on his official Twitter handle with a message to the cricket universe. He highlighted the most significant reward they received for their on-field performance was the smile on the millions of fans.

The Indian cricket team beat Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing Day Test without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma. Not many fans expected Ajinkya Rahane's side to dominate the Aussies the way they did at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Skipper Rahane led the side from the front, scoring a match-winning hundred in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah played their roles to perfection, while debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj performed well in their first Test. Ajinkya Rahane urged the fans to continue supporting the Indian cricket team in the upcoming two Tests.

We continue to seek your support and good wishes: Ajinkya Rahane sends a message to the fans

Ajinkya Rahane in action against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane divided his message into two parts. In the first portion, he thanked the Indian cricket fans and mentioned how much their support meant to the players. Lastly, Rahane sought their best wishes for the Tests in Sydney and Brisbane.

"I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we've received. The biggest reward for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians that follow the sport. We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two matches," tweeted Ajinkya Rahane.