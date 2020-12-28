"Ajinkya Rahane's hundred is one of the most important in Indian cricket history" - Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Ajinkya Rahane's 12th Test ton is a watershed moment in the history of Indian cricket. He commended the knock to be a mark of character from the interim skipper.

Rahane scored a determined 112 in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under difficult batting conditions and against a daunting bowling attack, the Mumbaikar looked at his level best on Sunday. The innings assumed significance because it came with the backdrop of a humiliating 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide.

Talking to Seven Network on Day 3, Gavaskar explained why Rahane's century is a tipping point in Indian cricket history.

"I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket. Important because it's showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over," said Gavaskar.

Ajinkya Rahane weaved his knock with 12 boundaries. Coming at number four, Rahane helped lift the team from 64-3 to 294-6.

Ajinkya Rahane was run-out after scoring just 8 runs on Monday

The partnership of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja was threatening to take the game away from the Aussies on Day 3. However, in an anti-climactic end to a gritty hundred, the duo suffered a mixup and Rahane was run-out on 112. He only added 8 runs to his overnight tally.

In the hundredth over, batting at 49, Jadeja succumbed to the 'milestone effect' and called for a risky run. His captain obliged but eventually fell centimeters short of the crease.

Jadeja and the rest of the lower order didn't stick along much longer. India lost its last 4 wickets for just 30 runs and ended the innings with a 131-run lead.

The Melbourne pitch has flattened out and is possibly at its best for batting. Indians will hope that run-out doesn't return to bite them on the back.