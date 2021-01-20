Ajinkya Rahane thanks fans after historic victory in Brisbane

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian cricket team to a historic 2-1 series win against Australia on Tuesday (January 19). Rahane also became the first Indian captain to win a Test match in Brisbane.

Following the series, Ajinkya Rahane thanked the fans for their support to the team.

India defeated Australia by three wickets, ending their 32-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba. Almost all Indian cricket team stars shared social media posts reacting to the historic victory.

Rahane shared a photo of himself posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and thanked the fans in the post's caption.

Ajinkya Rahane expressed his gratitude to the Indian fans for sending their best wishes to the team. He highlighted the significance of their support and stated that their belief motivated the side to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy successfully.

The Indian cricket team needed to draw the final Test in Brisbane to keep their hold over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the visitors brought their 'A' game to the table to stun the hosts at their fortress.

Ajinkya Rahane joins Virat Kohli in elite group of Indian captains

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are the only Indian captains to win two Tests in Australia

Ajinkya Rahane took over the Indian cricket team's reins after Virat Kohli left on paternity leave following the first Test in Adelaide.

At the time of Kohli's departure, the Indian team was down 0-1 in the four-match series, and many cricket experts were predicting a whitewash.

However, Rahane led his men from the front and guided the side to a remarkable win in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Next, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari's excellent sixth-wicket partnership helped India draw the third Test in Sydney.

Ultimately, Rishabh Pant's heroics in Brisbane ensured that the team won its second consecutive Test series in Australia.

The victory made Ajinkya Rahane just the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to win two Tests Down Under.