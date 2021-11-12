Ajinkya Rahane to lead India in 1st Test against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma rested for series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which will start later this month. Ajinkya Rahane has been named captain of the team for the first Test. Virat Kohli will join the team for the second Test and will lead the side.

While the first Test of the two-match series will be played from November 25 in Kanpur, the second Test will begin in Mumbai from December 3.

The selectors have decided to rest Rohit Sharma, who will be leading the team in the T20I series against New Zealand. Cheteshwar Pujara has been named Team India’s vice-captain for the Test series.

BCCI @BCCI



A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna



*Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. #TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests:A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna*Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. #TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna *Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. https://t.co/FqU7xdHpjQ

Apart from Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami have also been rested. Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, off-spinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, as well as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, find a place in the Test squad.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Team India coach Rahul Dravid took up player fatigue issue with CAC: Reports

BCCI @BCCI



How excited are you for the home series? @ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia 's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ .@ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ https://t.co/wGCe0gBbL2

Team India’s home series against New Zealand begins just a few days after they crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the group stage. India lost their first two matches in the ICC event to Pakistan and New Zealand. Although they won the remaining three games comprehensively, it was not enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

Following India’s poor performance, outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that the players were not ready for the challenge since they were mentally drained, having been part of bio-bubbles for the last six months.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Dravid had raised the fatigue issue in front of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) while appearing for the head coach’s role. It is believed that he will have a significant role when it comes to rotation of players depending upon their workload.

A BCCI official was quoted as saying by IE on the matter:

“The BCCI will decide on which player needs to be rested depending on how much cricket is being played. We are aware of the fatigue issue. The player who has been rested will get his place back in the team even if the replacement does well.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India’s series against New Zealand will begin with the first T20I of the three-match series in Jaipur on November 17.

Edited by Samya Majumdar