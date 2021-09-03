“Ajinkya Rahane has been a total flop” - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels that the time has come for Indian cricket to look beyond Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

The Indian middle-order batter has managed only one half-century in the series against England. On Thursday, he registered yet another failure in the first innings of the Oval Test. Rahane was dismissed for 14 off 47 deliveries, edging Craig Overton behind the wickets.

A fascinating day of Test cricket!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria opined that Rahane has been given a long enough rope. He questioned why the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari were not getting a chance. Kaneria stated:

“India’s middle-order collapsed again. Ajinkya Rahane has been a total flop in this series. I think, now the time has come for India to really think about Ajinkya Rahane. Not only Rahane, India’s overall batting is in poor form."

He added:

“I don’t know why Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari are not being given a chance in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were called up to the Indian team in England from Sri Lanka. Everyone has seen how Rahane is struggling. As for Suryakumar Yadav, he looks like some one who is capable of scoring runs in all conditions. He could have been given a chance according to me.”

Rahane has almost got a signal, saying "we're not too sure about you": Ajay Jadeja on batter’s demotion

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri with Ajinkya Rahane

Meanwhile, in an interesting move, Ravindra Jadeja was sent to bat ahead of Rahane on Day 1 of the Oval Test. While there were mixed reactions to the move, according to Ajay Jadeja, it could be an indication that team management are beginning to lose faith in Rahane.

The former Indian cricketer said on the Sony Sports Network:

"I am just thinking what Ajinkya Rahane is going through. One of your best batsmen, vice-captain of the side. Even before he has walked in, it's like Rahane has almost got a signal, saying 'we're not too sure about you.'"

Ajay Jadeja added:

"It could be the left-hander combination but I am just thinking in terms of someone who is uncertain with not a lot of runs. Before you walk in, you have got Ravindra walking ahead of you and there will be some time, whenever he walks in he is going to be thinking about it."

Mixed day as England started out on top but India hit back strongly through Shardul Thakur and Bumrah.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Bumrah #Kohli #Thakur pic.twitter.com/3KFMe0mybb — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 2, 2021

Jadeja was dismissed for 10 off 34 as India crumbled to 191 all out on Thursday. Shardul Thakur top-scored for India with 57 off 36 balls.

