Ajit Agarkar leading the race to become next Team India chief selector; CAC set to pick next women team's head coach on June 30 - Reports 

Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar is close to becoming the next chief selector of the selection committee, a post which has been left vacant since Chetan Sharma's controversial resignation on the back of a sting operation in February 2023.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) are slated to interview the shortlisted candidates on July 1. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently advertised the requirements for a candidate to lead the selection committee ahead of the West Indies tour.

The document mentions the roles and responsibilities, the eligibility criteria as well as the deadline (June 30) to submit the same. The selection committee is currently led by former batter Shiv Sunder Das on an interim basis, who was responsible for selecting the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Caribbean series. A BCCI Official told PTI:

"The CAC has the mandate to pick a selector who can stand up to the high profile team management in case there are differences."

Ajit Agarkar had a fruitful playing career in national colors, with representation across all three formats. Agarkar was also part of the team that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. He has been linked with the role of chief selector in the past as well, but could finally land the role in a few weeks time.

After retirement, Agarkar ventured into the broadcasting role and is currently contracted with the Delhi Capitals (DC) as an assistant coach.

CAC set to pick new Indian women's team head coach with interviews scheduled for June 30 in Mumbai

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik will conduct interviews to select the next Indian women's team head coach in Mumbai on Friday, June 30.

According to reports, former Mumbai domestic player Amol Muzumdar and Tushar Arothe have made it to the final shortlist, while former Durham coach Jon Lewis also in the mix.

With the team scheduled to tour Bangladesh in July, the appointment of a new head coach is likley to be made before the commencement of the tour. The role of head coach has been vacant since the dismissal of Ramesh Powar in December. Hrisikesh Kanitkar took charge of the team on an interim basis, which included the challenging assignment of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. The BCCI Official confirmed to PTI:

"The interviews will be conducted on Friday."

The women's team, despite being on the rise in recent times, have failed to breach the knockout barriers in ICC events and strive for more quality when compared to the cream of the crop in women's cricket.

Who will be the next chief selector and Indian women team's head coach? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes