Akash Deep asks Brydon Carse to throw the ball at him after solid defence in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India seamer Akash Deep and his English counterpart Brydon Carse were in a heated exchange in the closing minutes of Day 4 of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. As the England seamer gestured to throw the ball at the stumps after Akash Deep played a solid defence, he urged the Englishman to do it.

With Carse having his tail up and tensions boiling over between the two sides after the last-over drama the previous day, England were fired up, especially as things were going their way. After Shubman Gill departed cheaply, India sent Akash Deep as the nightwatchman to protect their specialist batters ahead of Day 5.

Watch the video here of the incident that occurred in the 17th over of India's fourth innings:

Akash Deep, nevertheless, couldn't survive until the close of play as Ben Stokes sent the Bihar-born cricketer's stumps cartwheeling in the final ball of the day.

Brydon Carse hands India two crucial blows to bring England back into the game

Brydon Carse appeals for Shubman Gill's lbw. (Credits: Getty)

Brydon Carse, who scored 56 on Day 2, managed to get only one wicket in India's first innings. However, the 29-year-old struck twice in the last half an hour of play on the penultimate day to hand the hosts control. He first got Karun Nair lbw for 14 in the 13th over of the innings, with the right-hander offering no stroke.

The South African-born cricketer returned to dismiss Gill for 6 as the Indian captain also suffered the same mode of dismissal. From 41/1, the tourists slipped to 53/3 in pursuit of a tricky 193. Akash Deep's wicket on the final ball of the day meant they closed at 58/4. KL Rahul, who made a gritty hundred in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 32. But the likes of Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar must step up to take India over the line.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 as Joe Root top-scored with 40. Sundar finished as the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 12.1-2-22-4.

