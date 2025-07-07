Akash Deep dedicates his 10-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test to sister suffering from cancer

Akash Deep returned with his finest ever bowling figures to help India secure a majestic victory over England in the second fixture of the five-match series. The second Test finished on Sunday (July 6) at Edgbaston. He dedicated his 10-wicket haul to his older sister, who is suffering from cancer.

The 28-year-old replaced experienced Jasprit Bumrah, who skipped the game to manage his workload. In the first innings, Akash showed a glimpse of his skill level by ending with figures of 4/88.

In the second innings, Akash Deep was India's biggest hope when he opened the floodgates for the visitors with a terrific use of the fresh red cherry. He eventually finished with 6/99, as the home side were bundled out for 271. As a result, India won the game by 336 runs, which is now their biggest Test win (by runs) on overseas soil.

In a post-match show on Sony Sports Network, Akash revealed that his sister had been battling cancer for the last two months. He added that he wanted to bring a smile to her face with his performance. He said:

“My older sister is suffering from cancer for the last two months. Now she is stable. She will be very happiest after all that she has gone through mentally and I dedicate this match to her. I want to see a smile on her face."

“This performance is for you. Whenever I picked the ball, only thoughts of my sister crossed my mind. I am with you. I want to see happiness on your face we are all together with you,” he added.

Akash Deep kicked off his Test career in style against England last year

Akash Deep made his Test debut during the home Test series against England at Ranchi in February 2024. The talented pacer secured a first breakthrough for the Indian team in the form of Ben Duckett (11).

Soon after, Akash continued his momentum to send Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) back in the hut as well. He took 3/83 as India eventually bundled out England for 353. In the end, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the game by five wickets.

In eight Tests so far, Akash Deep has scalped 25 wickets at an average of 28.60. It will be interesting to see if he can play a key role in India registering their first-ever series win in England since 2007.

