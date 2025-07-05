Akash Deep knocks over Joe Root for 6 with a beauty to put India in command on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Akash Deep got the prized wicket of Joe Root on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 5. The right-arm speedster delivered a ball from wide of the crease that seamed away after pitching. It beat Root's outside edge and knocked the off stump back in the 11th over.

It was a wicket that would have increased India's confidence of winning the Test and levelling the series. The dismissal would have been the last thing that England wanted after a toiling day in the field.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The wicket continued a very good match for the pacer, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for this game. Prior to dismissing Root, he also removed Ben Duckett for 25, knocking his middle stump back from around the wicket in the fifth over of the innings.

Indian bowlers turn on the heat after batters make hay at Edgbaston on Day 4

After India's batters had piled on the runs to set England a target of 608 runs, it was the bowlers' turn to come to the party in the final session of play on Day 4. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley for nought, caught by substitute fielder Sai Sudharsan.

Akash Deep then dismissed Ben Duckett for 25, before dismissing Joe Root for 6 to leave England reeling at 50/3. The pacer continued from where he had left off in the first innings. He had claimed figures of 4/88 in 20 overs, including the scalps of Duckett and Ollie Pope off consecutive deliveries.

He later dismissed the well-set Harry Brook for 158 and Chris Woakes for 5 with the second new ball. At stumps on Day 4, England reached 72/3 with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope at the crease.

