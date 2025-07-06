Akash Deep takes his 10th wicket of the match as Team India register historic 336-run win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India seamer Akash Deep rounded off his dominant performance on Day 5 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday. He took 10 wickets in the entire match as the tourists won by a whopping 336-run margin. The right-arm seamer took the final wicket of Brydon Carse as Indian captain Shubman Gill took a simple catch.

The dismissal occurred in the 69th over of the innings as Carse skied a length ball in the air. It only went as far as the cover fielder as Gill took a simple catch, sending the fans into jubilation. It was also the new-ball bowler's sixth wicket of the innings, adding his four scalps from the first to give the tourists a massive initiative.

The Bihar-born cricketer dismissed the set batters in the first hour of Day 5, getting rid of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, pegging the hosts back massively.

Meanwhile, Day 4 of the Test at Edgbaston saw him produce a couple of jaffas to remove Ben Duckett and Joe Root. The home side went to Stumps at 72/3 in pursuit of an improbable 608.

Akash Deep snaffled his first fifer in Test cricket by dismissing Jamie Smith

Akash Deep celebrates Jamie Smith's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Jamie Smith, who hit a counterattacking 180* in the first innings, went on to play his shots in the second too. The keeper-batter brought up his half-century off 72 deliveries, but it came at a stage when England were merely delaying their defeat.

Deep dismissed the right-hander in his 19th over and the 56th of the innings after conceding a couple of sixes. He sealed his five-wicket haul and his name in the honours board at the venue. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna also took one scalp each as India registered their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston.

The 337-run win also proved to be their biggest overseas win in terms of runs. India and England will resume the battle for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's as the third Test begins on July 10.

