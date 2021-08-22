Akshar Patel has a cheeky response after Rishabh Pant calls himself 'shareef ladka'

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant knows how to keep himself occupied during off days.

He took to Instagram on Sunday to post an image of himself dressed in a funky-looking avatar - shorts, different coloured socks on each leg and a colourful hoodie.

He captioned the post: "Class ka sabse shareef ladka", which translates to "the most well-mannered boy in the class."

The post saw a cheeky response from his teammate Akshar Patel: "wo jo hai photo le raha tha," meaning "The well-mannered boy is the one who took the picture." By the looks of things, it appears that Patel was the one who clicked the picture as he took a subtle dig at Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant and Akshar Patel share great camaraderie

The post was not the first time the duo has showcased their friendship on social media. They are also workout buddies, and Rishabh Pant took to Instagram earlier this week to provide fans a glimpse of their workout.

You can view the workout below. In the mini-clip, fans can see Pant doing seated calf raises using Axar Patel's body weight.

Rishabh Pant will be back in action after a one-week break when India face off against England in the third Test on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Akshar Patel will most likely remain on the bench as a back-up for Ravindra Jadeja.

Either he has to leave them or hit them: Virender Sehwag on Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the second innings of Lord's Test

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared his two cents on Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the Lord's Test, which India won by 151 runs. The hard-hitting batsman was out after getting off to a start, and his manner of dismissal was a bit worrying for Sehwag.

Sehwag had a quick piece of advice for Pant:

"He will also have to understand, as he keeps playing cricket going forward, that he is uncomfortable against that line and length or he gets out. So he will have to improve there. Either he has to leave them or hit. It is not that the ball was going away too much with the angle; it is near the off stump. But if it comes in from there, he is neither going to get LBW nor bowled."

Edited by Bhargav