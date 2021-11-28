"If England can get through The Gabba unscathed, we could have a fantastic series ahead of us" - Alastair Cook

Former England captain Alastair Cook has some advice for the tourists ahead of the Ashes series Down Under. Cook iterated the importance of not losing the first Test in Brisbane and illustrated how it sets the tone for the remaining matches.

Australia will start as favorites by some margin for the opening Test, starting on the 8th of December. However, it would be naive to count the Englishmen out. They will derive confidence from Joe Root's imperious run with the bat this year and Ben Stokes' late addition to the squad.

The dates for the 2021/22 Men's Ashes series and venues

Writing in his column for The Times, Alastair Cook advised England to deliver an impactful performance at The Gabba. Cook recalled how England were the better side despite a drawn result in the first Test of the 2010-11 leg.

"'Don’t lose' is therefore my best advice to England before the first Test in Brisbane. If England can get through The Gabba unscathed, we could have a fantastic series ahead of us. We have been beaten comfortably in every Ashes series in Australia this century bar one, and that was in 2010-11 when we drew the opener at The Gabba, despite a first-innings deficit of 221 runs. From then on the pressure was on the hosts," Cook said.

Cook, England's highest Test run-getter, perhaps enjoyed the most productive series of his career in the 2010-11 Ashes series. The 36-year old struck an unbeaten 235* in the second innings as England avoided defeat. In all, he piled up a staggering 766 runs in five Tests at 127.67.

"You don't have to win in Brisbane" - Alastair Cook

Cook further claimed that England need not necessarily pick up a win in Brisbane. He highlighted that the Three Lions just have to ensure they don't lose their footing.

"You don't have to win in Brisbane but you must not lose and if you have your foot on Australia’s throat, then it pays to keep it there before the role of aggressor and victim can be reversed," Cook stated.

Australia's proud record in Brisbane ended this year in January as they lost a Test at the venue after 32 years. Root and co. will hope to draw inspiration from that upset and pile pressure on the hosts.

