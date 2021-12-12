"Unfortunately Jack Leach suffers by comparison with Nathan Lyon" - Sir Alastair Cook sympathizes with the left-arm spinner

Former England opener Sir Alastair Cook opened up on spinner Jack Leach's dismal performance in Brisbane in the 2021 Ashes. Cook believes Leach is certain to lose his place for the second Test. Sir Alastair Cook also felt England made the wrong decision by not going with an experienced quick in Stuart Broad en route to a nine-wicket loss.

Jack Leach endured a forgettable outing in the first innings at the Gabba, leaking 102 runs in 13 overs. While the left-arm spinner accounted for Marnus Labushchagne, Australia's batters dealt with him relentlessly. Hence, he is likely to make way for James Anderson or Broad in the second Test.

Writing in his column for The Times, Sir Alastair Cook feels certain of Leach not playing in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Reflecting on his figures, Cook sympathized with Leach for being Nathan Lyon's opposite number in Brisbane. He wrote:

"Leach will almost certainly be withdrawn, with one of Robinson, Wood or Woakes also missing out. Unfortunately, for Leach, he suffers by comparison with Lyon, who was at his best yesterday. To take 400 wickets as a spinner playing most of your Tests in Australia represents a fine achievement."

Lyon, who entered the Brisbane Test one short of 400 Test wickets, reached the milestone in the second innings. The 34-year old did so by dismissing Dawid Malan. He took three more wickets to complete the demolition job.

"To go into the first Test of an Ashes without Broad’s experience was a risk" - Sir Alastair Cook

Cook observed that England pacers Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes did well; however, Broad's experience was decisive. The 36-year old wrote:

"England’s seamers didn’t do badly in this match but to go into the first Test of an Ashes without Broad’s experience, especially when Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson have never bowled as a unit before, was a risk."

England face a nearly must-win clash in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which starts on the 16th of December.

