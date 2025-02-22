Alex Carey takes flying catch as a fielder to remove Phil Salt in ENG vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Australia's Alex Carey, deployed as a fielder instead of a wicketkeeper, in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 Group B clash against England, took a stunning flying catch to dismiss Phil Salt. With Josh Inglis donning the gloves, Carey was stationed inside the circle during the powerplay, where he took the blinder at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22.

Ad

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The makeshift pace bowling attack were subjected to a flurry of boundaries by Phil Salt, who did not shy away from going over the infield. After a four and six off the very first over by Spencer Johnson, the right-handed opening batter tried to take on Ben Dwarshuis from the other end too.

Salt tried to whip an incoming delivery over mid-on, but did not get a safe enough elevation to mask the threat of the fielder at mid-on. Carey kept his eye on the ball the entire time during its trajectory, tracked back from the edge of the circle accordingly, and leaped in time to claim the catch with his weaker right hand.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the stunning catch right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Carey has been in fine form with the bat across formats, and the late injuries to Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI. He scored a quickfire 41 in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka recently, and had recorded two fifties during the white-ball tour of England in 2024.

Alex Carey takes another catch to remove Jamie Smith in the powerplay

The left-handed batter's athleticism can be put down to his career in Australian football in his youth. He was the captain of the Greater Western Sydney Giants in 2010, but pivoted his career after turning to cricket a couple of years later. He made his first-class debut in 2013, and has never turned back since.

Alex Carey was in the game as a fielder yet again after Jamie Smith's miscued slog landed just beyond mid-on. However, he was handed a much easier chance in the sixth over as the new No.3 batter found him to perfection. As of writing, England are placed at 43/2, with Joe Root sharing the crease with Ben Duckett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback