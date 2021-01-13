“All Australians love playing at the Gabba” - Josh Hazlewood feels Aussies have the edge in Brisbane

Josh Hazlewood has stated that the pace trio of him, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are very much looking forward to bowling at the Gabba, as it is 'very much an Australian venue'.

Josh Hazlewood’s confidence stems from the fact that Australia have not lost a Test at the venue since 1988. Also, India have never tasted success at the Gabba - losing five and managing one draw.

Thus, despite the lost opportunity in Sydney, Australia are very much raring to go in Brisbane. Cricket.com.au quoted Josh Hazlewood as saying:

"All Australians love playing up there. We probably grow a leg given the record we've got. We know touring sides don't like to play there, so that puts us a bit ahead before a ball is bowled. I guess we thrive on that,” Hazlewood said.

Describing the Gabba as a great place to play, Josh Hazlewood added:

“(It’s) Very much an Australian venue, I've always enjoyed playing there. It's late in the season to be playing there - it'll be a bit hotter than normal - but we'll put up with that and hopefully the thunderstorms stay away," added the pacer.

Pace trio not seeking rest: Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood also confirmed that Australia are neither looking to rest nor rotate anyone from the pace trio of him, Cummins and Starc. He added:

"It's probably the freshest we have felt while turning up to Sydney at this time of year, for a very long time. Back to back is fine ... even if we bowl 40-plus overs here, we'll be OK for Brisbane," said Hazlewood.

India batted out 131 overs in the fourth innings at the SCG. While Starc sent down 22 overs in the innings, Cummins and Hazlewood chipped in with 26 overs each.

Australia’s record at The Gabba

There is a reason the Gabba is referred to as Australia’s fortress. The hosts have played 62 Tests at the venue, winning 40 and losing only eight. They tied a Test in 1960 against West Indies, while 13 matches have ended in a stalemate.