"This draw will never be forgotten" - Twitter erupts as Team India save SCG Test

Team India battled for 131 overs in the fourth innings to keep the Australian bowling attack at bay and draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Despite their injury woes, the visitors put on a spirited display to keep the series level at 1-1.

Team India required 309 runs to win with eight wickets in hand on Day 5. Resuming at 98-2, the visitors lost their skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the second over of the day. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat ahead of Hanuma Vihari at No. five.

The left-hander took a bit of time to get his eye in, but once he was set, he completely changed the momentum in favour of Team India. Pant began attacking the Australian bowlers and took a special liking for off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The 23-year-old scored 97 off just 118 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes. His 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara gave Team India an outside chance to win the SCG Test, but that was eventually not to be.

The game swung once more in favour of hosts when Pant perished off the bowling of Lyon. A few overs later, the obdurate Pujara received an absolute peach of a delivery from Josh Hazlewood that ended his long vigil at the crease. The 32-year-old played 205 balls for his 77 runs.

The twin blows meant that there were two relatively new batsmen at the crease for Team India: Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Vihari pulled his hamstring while taking a quick single. Although he was struggling to run between the wickets, the 27-year-old stayed put at the crease. He consumed 161 balls for his 23 runs to suck the life out of Australia's pace attack.

With Ravindra Jadeja injured, the onus was on Ashwin to provide support, which he did admirably. The 34-year-old coped a few blows on his body but refused to give up, scoring 39 off 128 balls.

The duo remained unscathed, adding 62 runs off 256 balls, to secure a highly creditable draw, something that didn't seem likely for large swathes.

DRAW! It's a draw! India bat out the final day to hold on with five wickets in hand.



Incredible! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D0Lo4sv8VN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

Twitter hails Team India for their gutsy performance

Fans took to Twitter to express their pride at India's resilience and character in hanging on for a draw when they could have easily capitulated. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

No Kohli

No Shami

No Ishant

No Jadeja to bat or bowl halfway through Test

Pacers combined experience of 20 Tests

Incident with the crowd & Siraj

Vihari batting on one leg for 4 hours

Ashwin wearing bruises on his body like a badge for 3.5 hours



This is epic by India. #INDvAUS — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 11, 2021

A win or a loss defines the result in a test match... but an effort like this defines the character of the team. Resilience, defiance, mental strength and skill at its best. Well done India. Well done to all as they rose to the occasion.Test at its best.Brilliant! @BCCI #INDvAUS — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 11, 2021

#INDvAUS

Now, the Australian team can go back moping in the team bus.

While the Indian team can go back celebrating in the team ambulance. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2021

Contributions made by players in this draw:



1. Pujara: 205 balls



2. Pant: Elbow and 97 runs



3 . Jadeja: thumb and 4 wickets



4. Vihari: hamstring and 161 balls



5. Ashwin: 128 balls and thumb, should, head, legs #INDvAUS — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 11, 2021

Hanuma Vihari returning to dressing room after saving the match be like... 😹😹#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5gu9qU7KE0 — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 11, 2021

Shubhman, Rohit, Pujara, Rahane, Vihari, Pant, Ashwin...all 7 stood up to relentless intimidation & hostility from the world’s best pace attack to play out last four sessions on a wearying pitch...nobody gave in, to bowling brilliance or fear... #INDvAUS — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 11, 2021

Every Indian fan after watching Indian performance in Australia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/20d4M5nDFw — Swing and Drive (@swing_drive) January 11, 2021

