  "All these filmy reactions are of no use" - World Cup winner's brutal criticism of Indian bowler after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

“All these filmy reactions are of no use” - World Cup winner’s brutal criticism of Indian bowler after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 27, 2025 11:32 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
The Indian bowlers endured a rare off-day in the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth slammed Harshit Rana for his over-the-top reactions after the pacer endured a poor outing against Sri Lanka in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours. Playing in only his second game of the tournament, the 23-year-old was taken to the cleaners by the Sri Lankan batters.

Rana finished with woeful figures of 1/54 in four overs despite bowling an impressive final over to ensure the game went to the Super Over. The Men in Blue eventually prevailed in the extra period to secure a sixth consecutive win in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Talking about Harshit Rana after the match, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (10:01):

"Harshit Rana does too many filmy gimmicks. All these filmy reactions aren't of any use, you've to actually bowl well. He does all these filmy reactions in the IPL as well. This is not a good attitude, it's just showboating. He drives after the ball is already last him. Why dive after the goal has already been scored? Aggression is different but showboating so much at a young age is why he got punished today."
Harshit was playing only his 10th game across formats for India, having made his national debut in the Test series in Australia last year.

Srikkanth also praised the spin-bowling duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy for bringing India back into the contest.

"India won because of the four overs in the middle from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. They both bowled magically . Wrist spinners are always potential match winners, which got proven today. Sri Lanka today exposed the Indian bowling a little bit. Axar Patel can be taken to the cleaners if there is no turn," he said.
The pair combined for outstanding figures of 2/62 in eight overs, helping India stifle Sri Lanka from a dominant 134/1 in the 13th over in their run-chase of 203.

"This was a huge warning sign for India" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes the Sri Lanka clash was a massive wake-up call for Team India, despite them eventually winning in the Super Over. The Men in Blue scored a seemingly insurmountable 202 in their 20 overs against a hapless Lankan attack.

However, Sri Lanka dominated most of the run chase, led by a sparkling century from Pathum Nissanka, before faltering in the end.

"This was a huge warning sign for India. If they aren't careful, they might slip in the final against Pakistan. But today's game was definitely a wake-up call for India. Don't take any side lightly," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Despite the scare, India completed a sixth consecutive win to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand finale on Sunday, September 28.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
