“All these filmy reactions are of no use” - World Cup winner’s brutal criticism of Indian bowler after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth slammed Harshit Rana for his over-the-top reactions after the pacer endured a poor outing against Sri Lanka in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours. Playing in only his second game of the tournament, the 23-year-old was taken to the cleaners by the Sri Lankan batters.Rana finished with woeful figures of 1/54 in four overs despite bowling an impressive final over to ensure the game went to the Super Over. The Men in Blue eventually prevailed in the extra period to secure a sixth consecutive win in the ongoing Asia Cup.Talking about Harshit Rana after the match, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (10:01):&quot;Harshit Rana does too many filmy gimmicks. All these filmy reactions aren't of any use, you've to actually bowl well. He does all these filmy reactions in the IPL as well. This is not a good attitude, it's just showboating. He drives after the ball is already last him. Why dive after the goal has already been scored? Aggression is different but showboating so much at a young age is why he got punished today.&quot;Harshit was playing only his 10th game across formats for India, having made his national debut in the Test series in Australia last year.Srikkanth also praised the spin-bowling duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy for bringing India back into the contest.&quot;India won because of the four overs in the middle from Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. They both bowled magically . Wrist spinners are always potential match winners, which got proven today. Sri Lanka today exposed the Indian bowling a little bit. Axar Patel can be taken to the cleaners if there is no turn,&quot; he said.The pair combined for outstanding figures of 2/62 in eight overs, helping India stifle Sri Lanka from a dominant 134/1 in the 13th over in their run-chase of 203.&quot;This was a huge warning sign for India&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth believes the Sri Lanka clash was a massive wake-up call for Team India, despite them eventually winning in the Super Over. The Men in Blue scored a seemingly insurmountable 202 in their 20 overs against a hapless Lankan attack.However, Sri Lanka dominated most of the run chase, led by a sparkling century from Pathum Nissanka, before faltering in the end.&quot;This was a huge warning sign for India. If they aren't careful, they might slip in the final against Pakistan. But today's game was definitely a wake-up call for India. Don't take any side lightly,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).Despite the scare, India completed a sixth consecutive win to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand finale on Sunday, September 28.