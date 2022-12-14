"All I ask for is Iyer kind of luck" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's incredible luck as the ball hits the stumps but bails don't fall

Shreyas Iyer's luck seemed to be smiling on him throughout Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday. The right-hander was already dropped twice in his innings and received yet another slice of luck in the 84th over of Day 1.

A back-of-the-length delivery from Ebadot Hossain jagged back off the seam and also stayed low. Iyer tried to adjust his shot, but the ball remained too low to make any contact with the bat and hit the stumps.

Although one of the zing bails lit up, none was dislodged as the ball hit the outside of the off-stump on its way. This meant that according to the rule, Shreyas Iyer couldn't be given out and Bangladesh fielders were in disbelief.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Iyer's lucky escape and some also criticized the weight of the zing bails as this has been quite a regular occurrence in cricket recently.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

Honestly…if it lights up, it should be OUT. Zing Bails are a bit of a joke…Honestly…if it lights up, it should be OUT. #BanvInd Zing Bails are a bit of a joke… Honestly…if it lights up, it should be OUT. #BanvInd

Dweplea @dweplea This sport is rigged, no morals left This sport is rigged, no morals left

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 Shreyas Iyer got 3rd time lucky Shreyas Iyer got 3rd time lucky

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shreyas Iyer should have shared some luck with Cheteshwar Pujara. Shreyas Iyer should have shared some luck with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Yashraj @Yashrbh #CricketTwitter #BANvIND All i ask is Iyer kind of luck in my life right now 🥲 All i ask is Iyer kind of luck in my life right now 🥲🙈 #CricketTwitter #BANvIND https://t.co/cqVj8Owf3a

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS What luck! Incredible Lux Cozi for Shreyas Iyer! The ball kisses the stumps but the bails don't fall. What luck! Incredible Lux Cozi for Shreyas Iyer! The ball kisses the stumps but the bails don't fall. https://t.co/WPfN8nrIAA

Farrago Abdullah Parody @abdullah_0mar



#INDvsBAN What a luck. Shreyas Iyer saved because bail doesn't dislodge completely. Luck is always in the favour of brave What a luck. Shreyas Iyer saved because bail doesn't dislodge completely. Luck is always in the favour of brave#INDvsBAN

CricRoyale @cricroyale India’s Labuschagne is IYER - on the luck side + run consistency (white ball) India’s Labuschagne is IYER - on the luck side + run consistency (white ball)

Prantik @Pran__07 Hahaha Shreyas Iyer having all the luck in the world, 2 dropped catches and now ball stays low gets bowled bail moves but doesn’t get dislodged. #BANvIND Hahaha Shreyas Iyer having all the luck in the world, 2 dropped catches and now ball stays low gets bowled bail moves but doesn’t get dislodged. #BANvIND https://t.co/GRkXJxbhHx

Although Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten, honors are evenly shared on Day 1

The partnership of 149 runs between Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India rebuild their innings from a tricky situation at 112/4. It looked like the duo would return to the shed unscathed at the end of the day's play.

However, the wickets of Pujara and then Axar Patel on the final ball of the day gave the hosts a much-needed lift as India finished on 278/6 on Day 1. It will be interesting to see whether Iyer reaches his second Test hundred or Bangladesh wrap up the hosts quickly.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : 0 votes