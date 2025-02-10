All-rounder axed as Sri Lanka name 16-player squad for SL vs AUS 2025 ODIs

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 16-member squad for the forthcoming two ODIs against Australia, beginning on Wednesday, February 12. Seam bowling-all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe is the only player axed from the squad that faced New Zealand. The hosts have gone for a spin-heavy crew, given the conditions are likely to suit the slow bowlers.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has arguably been critical in Sri Lanka's home dominance, given his expertise across facets. Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara are the pace bowlers in the squad, while the inexperienced duo of Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga are the other options.

Aside from Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jeffrey Vandersay are the other frontline spin-bowling options. Captain Charith Asalanka remains an equally viable option when it comes to spin bowling.

Both games will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in the capital city of Colombo and will be day games, with 10 am as the local start time.

Squad for the two ODIs: Charith Asalanka(c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka targetting their 2nd consecutive ODI series win over Australia

Sri Lanka celebrate their series win over Australia in 2022. (Credits: Getty)

Sri Lanka registered their first home ODI series win over Australia in two decades when the Men in Yellow toured the island nation in 2022. The hosts won the five-match series 3-2. Dunith Wellalage, who made his debut during that series, finished as the highest wicket-taker across five ODIs, bagging nine wickets at an average of 22.33.

With Australia set to play in the upcoming Champions Trophy, the two 50-over matches will be vital for them. However, with Pat Cummins ruled out, the tourists are yet to decide on who will lead the side.

Steve Smith and Travis Head remain in the mix to take over as captain. The former looms as a firm favorite to lead in the Champions Trophy as well, given he recently captained Australia to a landmark Test series win in the Asian nation.

