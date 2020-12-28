Allan Border reveals his first-choice opener for Australia going ahead

Former Australian skipper Allan Border believes Matthew Wade has shown enough promise to be considered as Australia's incumbent opener in Test cricket.

The 65-year-old has been impressed with Wade's resolve to dig deep and not throw his wicket away.

Australia's batting in the Test series against India so far has been fragile to say the least. However, Border thinks Wade has looked solid at the top of the order, especially in the Boxing Day Test, having made scores of 30 and 40.

Wade was promoted from his No. 5 position in the middle-order to the opening slot as Australia were missing the services of David Warner through a groin injury.

Many believe with Warner likely to be available for the third Test, Wade will come back to his natural No. 5 position. However, Allan Border explained to foxsports.com.au why he wants the Australian team management to persist with Wade at the top of the order.

“He (Matthew Wade) has built up a lot of bonus points in my mind in terms of going forward. He’ll find himself an incumbent opener before he knows it. At the moment, all of the (contenders) are in hibernation because you aren’t going to pick someone out of Big Bash, I wouldn’t have thought. Marcus Harris or David Warner comes in (for Burns)," Allan Border said.

I can't see Joe Burns playing the next Test: Allan Border

Joe Burns walking away after his dismissal

Allan Border reckons the Australian team management will have to end the long rope that they have given to incumbent opener Joe Burns.

Although Burns was short of runs coming into the Test series, the Australian captain and coach showed faith in him. He seemed to have repaid that faith with a fine half-century in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

However, Burns could only manage scores of 0 and 4 in the Boxing Day Test, which again put a big question mark on his place in the playing XI.

Allan Border is of the opinion that Burns needs to go back to domestic cricket and try to score runs in the middle-order.

“He’s (Joe Burns) just back to the drawing board. I can’t see him playing in the next Test. He could go back in the middle order if required, in Shield cricket and start making runs — he could get back into the side, but I’m feeling his pain because he’s getting a lot of good balls. If you go through his dismissals there would be a lot of good balls in there," Allan Border asserted.

At the end of day three, Australia are reeling at 133-6 with a lead of just 2 runs. In all likelihood, day four should be the last day of this Test, with Team India firm favorites to level the series.