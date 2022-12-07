"Always leaks runs in death overs" - Twitterati react as Umran Malik finishes with figures of 58-2 in 10 overs in IND vs BAN 2nd ODI

Team India's tearaway speedster Umran Malik performed decently with the ball in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7.

Umran made a statement with his express pace, giving the Bangladeshi batters a torrid time with a fiery spell upfront. While the right-arm fast bowler conceded 58 runs from his full quota of 10 overs, he picked up two crucial wickets.

The talented youngster dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto with a ripper, rattling the left-hander's stumps with a 151 kmph delivery. Umran then provided the Men in Blue with a much-needed breakthrough towards the backend of the innings, getting the dangerous-looking Mahmudullah out on 77.

A number of fans heaped praise on Umran Malik for his bowling exploits in the contest. However, certain supporters criticized him for a costly spell in the death overs.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

I will pick any bowler who bowls 140 instead of this skill-less Umran malik @mufaddal_vohra Umran malik have pace but he doesn't have any skills..I will pick any bowler who bowls 140 instead of this skill-less Umran malik @mufaddal_vohra Umran malik have pace but he doesn't have any skills..I will pick any bowler who bowls 140 instead of this skill-less Umran malik

🇮🇳 🕉️ Achinta Bhattacharjee @achintabhatt89 Bowlers need mentors to make them the best. Only speed can't make u a wicket taker. Umran Malik needs experience with mentorship. Bowlers need mentors to make them the best. Only speed can't make u a wicket taker. Umran Malik needs experience with mentorship.

Always leaks runs in death overs and people hype him for his place 🤣🤣 @BCCI This umran Malik is such an overrated bowler..Always leaks runs in death overs and people hype him for his place 🤣🤣 @BCCI This umran Malik is such an overrated bowler..Always leaks runs in death overs and people hype him for his place 🤣🤣

🇮🇳Devraj7780🇦🇪 @IamLD7 can someone tell umran malik super fast is not the only way . line and length matters.. try yorkers to tail enders can someone tell umran malik super fast is not the only way . line and length matters.. try yorkers to tail enders

Maheshwar @BayernSimp_13 Bhaii UMRAN MALIK IS SOME REAL GEM Bhaii UMRAN MALIK IS SOME REAL GEM 💎

Les Bleus 🇫🇷 @Gerhardutz Groom Umran malik. He will become very lethal bower for India. Groom Umran malik. He will become very lethal bower for India.

Rahul Patil @rahulpatilnz . Keep repeating this champ #INDvsBAN #BANvIND #2ndODI @BCCI @SunRisers Extremely quick bowlers normally tend to be expensive which is why it is so good to see #UmranMalik bowling a quick but economical spell of 5-2-8-1. Keep repeating this champ Extremely quick bowlers normally tend to be expensive which is why it is so good to see #UmranMalik bowling a quick but economical spell of 5-2-8-1 😍. Keep repeating this champ 👏 #INDvsBAN #BANvIND #2ndODI @BCCI @SunRisers

Notably, Umran Malik was not originally a part of the visitors' squad for the three-match ODI series. He was added to the side ahead of the opening encounter after Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Washington Sundar bags 3 wickets for India in 2nd ODI

The Indian bowlers dominated the first half of Bangladesh's innings, picking up wickets at regular intervals. The Men in Blue were in pole position as the hosts were reeling at 69/6 at one stage.

However, Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped their side power their way back into the contest, stitching together a stunning 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket. It is worth mentioning that it is the highest partnership for Bangladesh in ODI cricket against India.

Mehidy Hasan dazzled viewers with his strokeplay, completing his maiden ODI century as he remained unbeaten on 100. For India, Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets while giving away just 37 runs from his 10 overs.

The second ODI is a must-win affair for Rohit Sharma and Co. Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after having won the first fixture with one wicket to spare.

