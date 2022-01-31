"Always told me I would play for India" - Avesh Khan credits Ricky Ponting for always backing him

Pacer Avesh Khan, who recently received his maiden ODI call-up for India, credited Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting for backing him through his four years with the team. The pacer's time with his franchise eventually led to a breakout season in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Avesh Khan made his IPL debut in 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but was bought by DC in 2018. After playing six matches in his first season, he made only one appearance in each of the next two years.

However, in 2021, Khan played in all their matches and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps to his name. Speaking to Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', the speedster said:

"Ricky Ponting, on the day of my first match, put his hands on my shoulders and said 'This is your time. Now you have to prove yourself because you have been with the team for four years.' He has always backed me. It’s not like just because I didn’t play matches earlier so I was just made to bowl in the nets. He always encouraged me. He always told me that I’d play for India."

The bowler went on to add:

"He kept telling me to stay ready for my chance. Because I was always among the 12-13 players who would be selected wouldn’t be able to make my way to the playing XI, but last year I got to play from the first match and I could live up to his expectations."

Avesh Khan @Avesh_6 Disappointed, heartbroken but absolutely proud to have been part of this amazing journey. This has been a season to remember, a season full of learnings and a season of growth. (1/2) Disappointed, heartbroken but absolutely proud to have been part of this amazing journey. This has been a season to remember, a season full of learnings and a season of growth. (1/2) https://t.co/PrJ70rtE6L

"I just needed that opportunity" - Avesh Khan on his breakthrough IPL season

Avesh Khan spoke about how the unavailability of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma at the start of IPL 2021 opened up an opportunity for him.

"IPL 2021 was great for me as I was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Even before that, I was with the Delhi Capitals for three years, but I did not get as many opportunities. In the last two years I had played just two matches, so I did not get a chance to show my talent. But last year, as Rabada and Nortje were unavailable for the first two matches and Ishant had a slight injury and was also unavailable, I had a good chance and because I had been there for three years," he said.

He credited both DC captain Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting for showing faith in him and said that he also had belief in his own abilities and hard work to make good of the opportunity provided to him.

"Ricky Ponting trusted me and especially Rishabh, Rishabh backed me quite a lot and told me that 'you have these two matches to prove yourself, after that you have to make your spot in the team'. After that I had belief in my hard work, that I would do well and make my place in the team and perform and help the team win matches. I just needed that opportunity to prove myself," he said.

In his first match of the season, DC were up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Avesh sent both Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni packing for ducks. He trapped the South African opener LBW and bowled the CSK skipper.

Speaking about how his performance in the match helped him, he said:

"As a player, if you play from the first match for any team, you become a main player for the team. And in a stage like the IPL, I got the chance to play from the first match and it was a great chance to prove myself, and in the first match itself I dismissed Faf du Plessis and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), so I got a lot of confidence as well. After that I just continued to perform like that and looked to improve myself and learn from my mistakes."

Avesh Khan was in the India squad for the T20 Internationals (T20Is) against New Zealand, but did not get a game. He has been picked for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against the West Indies.

Edited by Parimal