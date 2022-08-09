“Stop trying to read anything other into it”- Alyssa Healy reacts after badly tolled on Twitter for cryptic post

Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since her team won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. While she failed to deliver with the bat, her cryptic tweet after the final didn't sit well with the netizens. She has now shared a clarification on the micro-blogging site.
Healy recently took a dig against critics after her team defeated India in the final of the multi-sport tournament. The development came after a section of Indian fans objected to Australia's decision to play COVID-19-positive Tahlia McGrath after the Women in Blue lost the final.
She found a way to give it back to the critics by sharing a cryptic post on Twitter which read, "Salty."
The post invited a lot of trolls on the micro-blogging site. Reacting to the tweet, many fans called Australia ‘cheaters’ for playing COVID-19-positive Tahlia McGrath in the final. They also targeted Alyssa Healy for her below-par performance throughout the tournament.
Here are some of the tweets reacting to Healy's tweet:
"Relax everyone"- Alyssa Healy posts clarification following outrage over original tweet
Alyssa Healy has now shared a clarification post after receiving flak on Twitter.
In a tweet, Healy wrote:
“Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back!”
While fans did not like the idea of fielding a COVID-19 positive player, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had no issues allowing McGrath to play in the final. She said (via Female Cricket):
“They informed us before the toss. That was something not in our control because the Commonwealth has to take the decision. We were OK because she (Tahlia McGrath) wasn't very ill, so we just decided to play. We had to show the sportsman's spirit.”
India faced a heart-breaking loss against Australia in the final of Commonwealth Games 2022 to settle for silver. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. lost the match, which went down to the wire, by nine runs after a middle-order collapse.
