“Stop trying to read anything other into it”- Alyssa Healy reacts after badly tolled on Twitter for cryptic post

Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since her team won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. While she failed to deliver with the bat, her cryptic tweet after the final didn't sit well with the netizens. She has now shared a clarification on the micro-blogging site.

Healy recently took a dig against critics after her team defeated India in the final of the multi-sport tournament. The development came after a section of Indian fans objected to Australia's decision to play COVID-19-positive Tahlia McGrath after the Women in Blue lost the final.

She found a way to give it back to the critics by sharing a cryptic post on Twitter which read, "Salty."

The post invited a lot of trolls on the micro-blogging site. Reacting to the tweet, many fans called Australia ‘cheaters’ for playing COVID-19-positive Tahlia McGrath in the final. They also targeted Alyssa Healy for her below-par performance throughout the tournament.

Here are some of the tweets reacting to Healy's tweet:

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



She is the only cricketer who jumps into online banter between fans, journalists etc.



P.S. Once WIPL starts, she will start liking Indian food, culture & hospitality! I have not seen a more classless, shameless attention wh*ring cricketer than Alyssa Healy ever.She is the only cricketer who jumps into online banter between fans, journalists etc.P.S. Once WIPL starts, she will start liking Indian food, culture & hospitality! I have not seen a more classless, shameless attention wh*ring cricketer than Alyssa Healy ever.She is the only cricketer who jumps into online banter between fans, journalists etc.P.S. Once WIPL starts, she will start liking Indian food, culture & hospitality! 😂😂

° @anubhav__tweets fav song of Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc fav song of Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc https://t.co/PoLPmKUecn

Captain Bavuma @bavuma1234 The indians who support Alyssa healy aren't Indians in my book The indians who support Alyssa healy aren't Indians in my book

Kate @khltlooking @Amrit91947176 @prof_oak123 @Crictopher17 What does Alyssa Healy have to be jealous about Indian cricket? She seems to be on a good wicket already 🙄 @Amrit91947176 @prof_oak123 @Crictopher17 What does Alyssa Healy have to be jealous about Indian cricket? She seems to be on a good wicket already 🙄

Archith @UtdArc Welcome to the world of Alyssa Healy wherein COVID wreaks havoc only when she wants it. If she doesn't want it and we ask questions based on COVID, we're salty Welcome to the world of Alyssa Healy wherein COVID wreaks havoc only when she wants it. If she doesn't want it and we ask questions based on COVID, we're salty https://t.co/UwhNOfd7mB

Sisyphus @dipbhanushali Alyssa Healy woman's version of tim paine Alyssa Healy woman's version of tim paine

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: “[Deepak] Hooda ahead of Iyer in T20s is a step in right direction”- Fans react as Shreyas Iyer named on standby list

"Relax everyone"- Alyssa Healy posts clarification following outrage over original tweet

Alyssa Healy has now shared a clarification post after receiving flak on Twitter.

In a tweet, Healy wrote:

“Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back!”

Alyssa Healy @ahealy77 . Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back! Alyssa Healy @ahealy77 https://t.co/dp6lkLkL9l . Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back! twitter.com/ahealy77/statu… 😂. Relax everyone. It’s a photo of a boat in the water with the name Salty. I thought it was clever. Stop trying to read anything other into it. But if it makes you feel better to reply cruelly go nuts. Water off a ducks back! twitter.com/ahealy77/statu…

While fans did not like the idea of fielding a COVID-19 positive player, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had no issues allowing McGrath to play in the final. She said (via Female Cricket):

“They informed us before the toss. That was something not in our control because the Commonwealth has to take the decision. We were OK because she (Tahlia McGrath) wasn't very ill, so we just decided to play. We had to show the sportsman's spirit.”

India faced a heart-breaking loss against Australia in the final of Commonwealth Games 2022 to settle for silver. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. lost the match, which went down to the wire, by nine runs after a middle-order collapse.

Also Read: [WATCH] “Had a great experience”- CSK’s Dwayne Bravo supports Manchester United with best friend Ambati Rayudu at Old Trafford

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Alyssa Healy's post was targeted towards Indian fans? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit