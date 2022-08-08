[WATCH] “Had a great experience”- CSK’s Dwayne Bravo supports Manchester United with best friend Ambati Rayudu at Old Trafford 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo shares a great camaraderie with teammate Ambati Rayudu. The pair has helped the franchise to multiple IPL trophies together through their stellar performances.

The duo share a very good friendship off the field and are often seen pulling each other’s legs. They also have something in common, i.e., their love for football and Manchester United.

Also Read: [WATCH] “Woh bowler kaun tha?” - When Amitabh Bachchan made a video call to Rohit Sharma on Kaun Banega Crorepati

On Monday, the two were seen in the stands at Old Trafford, supporting Manchester United in their home game against Brighton & Hove Albion. While Bravo wore a white shirt, Rayudu opted for black.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Bravo wrote:

“Had a great experience yesterday with one my best friends Ambati Rayudu. Also want to say thank you to @officialwightyorke19 for sorting out the tickets to see my favourite team @manchesterunited play.”

Unfortunately, Manchester United lost the match 1-2 to Brighton but Bravo and Rayudu did manage to see the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Premier League.

Dwayne Bravo makes debut for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

West Indies star player Dwayne Bravo recently made his debut for Faf du Plessis-led Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. He picked up a wicket in his first game against Manchester Originals as the Superchargers won the match by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu is enjoying his time in England away from cricket. He had a below-par season in the IPL season for CSK where he amassed 274 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.9. He might be looking to play for Hyderabad in the upcoming domestic season. Earlier, Rayudu, who has 16 T20 titles to his name, played for Worcestershire in the Vitality Blast in the English summer.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



turned presenter and had a quick chat with his buddy



iplt20.com/video/137309/k… Knew Rayudu would get a ton today: Bravo tells @28anand @DJBravo47 turned presenter and had a quick chat with his buddy @RayuduAmbati post @ChennaiIPL 's comprehensive win in Pune Knew Rayudu would get a ton today: Bravo tells @28anand @DJBravo47 turned presenter and had a quick chat with his buddy @RayuduAmbati post @ChennaiIPL's comprehensive win in Puneiplt20.com/video/137309/k… https://t.co/REt7vbYp9q

Also Read: “No place like home”- Jasprit Bumrah makes most of his time with family ahead of Asia Cup

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dwayne Bravo is an amazing entertainer? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury