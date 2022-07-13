Ambati Rayudu to play for Baroda in upcoming domestic season

Veteran Indian batter Ambati Rayudu is set to represent Baroda in the upcoming domestic season. The right-hander, whose last appearance in first-class cricket dates back to November 2017, is likely to be available for all formats this time around.

Ambati Rayudu has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Andhra Cricket Association for moving base. It is worth mentioning that the seasoned campaigner has played for Baroda in the past too.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Baroda, the 36-year-old has also plied his trade for Hyderabad and Vidharbha in the domestic circuit. He was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ambati Rayudu mustered 274 runs from 13 games in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. He had announced that it was going to be his last-ever IPL season through a tweet.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan later confirmed that the player is not retiring and will continue to play for the Chennai-based franchise. Rayudu subsequently deleted the tweet.

"They have cleared their differences" - Baroda Cricket Association chief on Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda

It is learnt that the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) are also trying to rope in Deepak Hooda for the domestic season once again. The Team India all-rounder had parted ways with the side in 2020, following an ugly fallout with Krunal Pandya.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, BCA chief executive Shishir Hattangadi pointed out that the two cricket stars played for the same team in IPL 2022. He claimed that Pandya and Hooda have cleared their differences and have sorted out issues between them.

Hattangadi said:

"As far as I know, they get along as well as they did earlier. They have cleared their differences. They played and excelled together for the same IPL team. They have sorted whatever issues they have.

"While we are hopeful of Hooda's return, we can't say for sure, because from a cricketing perspective, it was Rajasthan who opened their doors for him when he needed a team. From our side, we're making an effort. We'll have to wait for a final call."

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya were part of the Lucknow Super Giants team in IPL 2022. The two players seemed to be on the same page during the competition, and videos of them celebrating on-field had also garnered a lot of attention on social media.

