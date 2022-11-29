“Ambati Rayudu’s career ended similarly” – Former Pakistan cricketer points the finger at BCCI on Sanju Samson’s absence from white-ball teams

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has pointed the finger at the BCCI and Selection Committee for giving fewer opportunities to wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson ahead of Rishabh Pant in the white-ball team.

He alleged that they are treating Samson similarly to Ambati Rayudu, who was dropped from India's squad for the ODI World Cup 2019, ultimately leading to his retirement from international cricket.

The statement comes after Samson was dropped from India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Kaneria said:

“11:06 - Ambati Rayudu’s career ended similarly. He scored a lot of runs, but he also faced zyadti (excessiveness). The reason is BCCI and the selection committee’s internal politics. Is there liking or disliking among players?”

For the uninitiated, Rayudu was dropped after scoring only 33 runs in three innings against Australia ahead of the 2019 World Cup. He, however, amassed 639 runs at an average of 42.6 after his comeback in ODIs (2018-19).

The 37-year-old, meanwhile, has been a regular in the IPL since 2010. He was retained for Rs 6.25 crore by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2023.

Samson, meanwhile, was dropped from the second ODI vs New Zealand to make way for the sixth bowler. Captain Shikhar Dhawan's statement after dropping Sanju Samson:

“We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so Sanju Samson missed out and Hooda came in."

Shikhar Dhawan said - "Sanju Samson misses out because we wanted a 6th bowling options".

“How much can a player tolerate?” – Danish Kaneria on Sanju Samson

Kaneria, meanwhile, credited Sanju Samson for always stepping up and performing in limited opportunities despite getting in and out of the playing XI. He feels that the right-handed batter plays some extraordinary shots, which is a treat to watch.

Kaneria, however, warned that India might lose a good player if the team doesn’t use him in his prime.

He said:

“12:28 – How much can a player tolerate? He already tolerates a lot and scores wherever he gets the opportunity. We might lose a good player because he faces the torture of selection and non-selection in the team. Everyone wants to see his strokes in extra-cover, cover, and especially pull shots.”

It is worth mentioning that Samson has represented India in only 11 ODIs and 16 T20Is since making his debut in 2016 and 2021, respectively, in the two formats.

Rishabh Pant T20I debut in 2017 – Played 65 matches



Sanju Samson T20I debut in 2015 – Played only 16 matches

Rishabh Pant T20I debut in 2017 – Played 65 matches

Meanwhile, Pant has played 66 T20Is since making his debut in 2017. Interestingly, the southpaw has played an equal number of ODIs (11) since Samson's debut in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. are expected to field an unchanged XI in the third ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

