American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Windies vs Premium Paks (Updated) ft. Hayden Walsh

Premium Windies humiliated Premium Paks by 74 runs in the 17th game of the American Premier League at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland on Wednesday, December 27. In an earlier game, Premium Afghans was awarded the match against Premium Canadians.

Meanwhile, after being put into bat first, Premium Windies posted 172-6. Opener Aaron Johnson led the charge with his first fifty of the season - 52 off 36. He was involved in a 51-run opening stand with Kevin Stoute (24 off 18). Gajanand Singh also played a handy knock of 28 off 21.

Lower-order batters Hayden Walsh (16 off 15), Javon Searles (15 off 10) and Terrance Hinds (21 off nine) took the Premium Windies past 150, with 28 runs coming in the last two overs. Naqash Ali (2 for 31) and Ariful Haque (2 for 35) were the pick of the bowlers in a below par bowling show from Premium Paks.

Premium Windies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh continued his terrific form with the ball, accounting for four wickets for 13 runs from his parsimonious spell of four overs to shoot down the opposition for a paltry 98.

Kirk Thompson scalped two wickets, while Raj Nannan, Terrance Hinds, Kevin Stoute and Elias Sunny picked up one apiece. Only four of the 11 Premium Paks batters managed double-digit scores.

On that note, let’s check all the top run-getters and top wicket-takers of the American Premier League after the action on Wednesday.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Erasmus"}">Gerhard Erasmus PAC 135 4 4 77 45 146.74 0 1 10 7 2 Aaron Johnson PWI 128 5 5 52 32 130.61 0 1 7 9 3 Abdul Wasi PAFG 102 5 4 44 51 105.15 0 0 7 4 4 Kjorn Ottley PAC 100 4 3 51 50 131.58 0 1 12 3 5 Ravi Bopara PIND 92 3 3 55 30.67 115 0 1 8 6 6 Shawn Findlay PWI 82 4 4 68 20.5 97.62 0 1 6 3 7 Usman Ghani PAFG 75 5 4 46 18.75 127.12 0 0 6 3 8 Hayden Walsh PWI 70 5 3 43 23.33 148.94 0 0 2 4 9 Rajdeep Darbar PIND 58 3 3 30 19.33 131.82 0 0 3 4 10 Gajanand Singh PWI 57 5 4 28 14.25 129.55 0 0 3 5

Premium Windies opener Aaron Johnson jumped to second spot from sixth after his fine fifty against Premium Paks in the American Premier League 2023. The Canadian batter has scored 128 runs in five innings at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 130.61.

Premium Americans middle order batter Gerhard Erasmus leads the charts with 135 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 146.74. Premium Windies players Hayden Walsh (70) and Gajanand Singh (57) moved into the top-10.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns BBI Avg ER 4W+ 5W+ 1 Hayden Walsh PWI 16 5 5 5/17 5 4.17 1 1 2 Raj Nannan PWI 12 5 5 4/6 6.42 3.85 1 0 3 Imran Khan PAC 10 3 3 5/14 7 6.89 0 2 4 Sunny Patel PIND 6 3 3 3/14 5.67 2.83 0 0 5 Amad Butt PIND 6 3 3 5/25 12 6 0 1 6 Stephen Wiig PIND 5 3 3 3/25 11.6 5.27 0 0 7 Mario Lobban PWI 5 4 4 2/2 14.6 5.62. 0 0 8 Amir Hamza PAC 4 3 3 3/9 10.5 4.67 0 0 9 Simi Singh PAUS 4 3 3 2/19 12.5 5.56 0 0 10 Sabir Rao Ali PAC 4 4 4 3/27 9.25 5.69 0 0

Hayden Walsh remains top of the wicket-takers list since the first game of the APL 2023. The West Indies leg-spinner picked four wickets for 13 runs against Premium Paks to boost his tally to 16 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.17.

Hayden Walsh is the only player to feature in both the top 10 runs and wickets list in the APL 2023. Premium Windies left-arm spinner Raj Nannan added one wicket to consolidate his place in second position with 12 dismissals.

