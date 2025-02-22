“An experience that touched the soul” - Discarded Indian bowler takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma took to social media on Saturday, February 22, to share pictures from his visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Hindu religious event, which began on January 23, will continue until February 26.

The 36-year-old cricketer posted the pictures on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption:

“Took a sacred dip at Mahakumbh, felt divine energy and inner peace. An experience that touched the soul and calmed the heart.”

On the cricket front, the Delhi pacer was last seen in action during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he featured in five matches and took six wickets. However, Delhi was unable to make it to the knockout round.

Earlier, in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ishant claimed 10 wickets in seven matches. Despite his strong performance, Delhi's campaign ended with a defeat to Madhya Pradesh in the semi-finals.

Ishant Sharma will represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, and Ishant Sharma will be representing the Gujarat Titans, who secured him for INR 75 lakh during the mega auction. The 36-year-old pacer has taken 92 wickets in 110 IPL matches, including one five-wicket haul.

On the international front, Ishant's most recent appearance was in a Test match against New Zealand in 2021, where he went wicketless. Overall, he has played 105 Tests, taking 311 wickets— the sixth-highest in Indian Test history—along with 11 five-wicket hauls.

In ODIs, Ishant has played 80 matches, taking 115 wickets, with his best figures being 4/34. He was also part of the Indian squad that won the 2013 Champions Trophy, where they defeated England by five runs in the final. Ishant claimed two wickets in that match.

Additionally, the right-arm pacer has taken eight wickets in 14 T20Is, with his last appearance in the format coming in 2013.

