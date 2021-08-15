"An experienced player like Rohit Sharma shouldn’t have fallen into short ball trap" - VVS Laxman questions opener’s shot selection 

Former India batter VVS Laxman expressed disappointment with Rohit Sharma’s manner of dismissal on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test. The Team India opener pulled Mark Wood straight to deep square leg, with the fielder positioned there exactly for that stroke.

According to Laxman, it was evident that England had set a trap for him and an experienced player like Sharma ought to have known better. The Indian opener was dismissed for 21 in the second innings. With KL Rahul (5) and Virat Kohli (20) also back in the hut, India went to lunch in the doldrums at 56 for 3.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, Laxman questioned Sharma’s shot selection and commented:

“Rohit Sharma has let himself down. We have seen him get out in that fashion in the first Test in Nottingham as well. Sometimes your favourite stroke can lead to your downfall. In the very same over, he got a beautiful six over fine leg. When the opposition captain makes a change, it is very clear that it is their line of attack and they want Rohit Sharma to play (a particular shot). It was a trap for Rohit Sharma and he unfortunately fell into that. He is a much more experienced player than what he saw with that shot selection.”

Laxman added that once Rahul got out early, it was imperative for Sharma to carry on, particularly after he had got his eye in. The former batter added:

“After Rahul got out, it was very important for Rohit Sharma to carry on. The way he was batting, there were some beautiful drives. He was timing the ball really well. Rohit Sharma needed to carry on his good form. Very disappointed with that shot selection from Rohit Sharma.”

Rohit Sharma needs to have other options when confronted with short ball: VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma has looked in control almost every time he has gone out to bat since taking over as opener, even in overseas conditions. Laxman, though, agrees that Sharma cannot justify playing the pull if he keeps getting out to it. He reckoned:

“Any shot, if a batsman knows when to play it, is justifiable. If there were no fielders there or if that wasn’t the game plan of the opposition, then you can play that shot. Rohit Sharma or any stroke players would want to play their shots, only then can they put pressure on the bowlers. But when the opposition is trying to get you out in one fashion, that is where you have got to have other options. There are two bouncers allowed in an over. There are two fielders who can be set behind square leg.”

“It is very important to know when to leave the ball and when to play the pull shot. If you see the line of the ball (that dismissed Rohit Sharma), it was way outside the leg stump. Rohit Sharma could have easily left the ball alone. Now, there is a lot of pressure on Pujara and Rahane, who are short of runs. A lot of responsibility should have been taken by Rohit Sharma. He will be disappointed with the option he chose,” Laxman concluded.

Indian captain Kohli also perished just before lunch, in familiar fashion. He nicked one outside off from Sam Curran to set off wild celebrations in the England camp.

