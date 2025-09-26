"An issue might come up in his contract" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer taking a 6-month break from red-ball cricket ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shreyas Iyer's decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket might adversely impact his BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) contract. He also reckoned that the middle-order batter won't find it easy to regain his spot in the Test squad once he returns to the longest format.

India will face the West Indies in two Tests, with the first game scheduled to start in Ahmedabad on October 2. The selectors picked a 15-member Indian squad for the series on Thursday (September 25), with Shreyas not considered as he conveyed his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Shreyas' back issues have forced him to take a sabbatical from red-ball cricket. He opined that the Mumbaikar, much like Karun Nair, is unlikely to return to the squad easily and might also get a lower-category contract.

"Shreyas Iyer has said that he wants to take rest. It's an interesting one because he has taken a six-month sabbatical. He has pain in his back. He had a back problem earlier as well. He got a surgery done too, has returned now, but he is not feeling the same," Chopra said (5:30).

"What will be the ramifications of this? The thing for Karun Nair is true for him as well, as whoever plays will cement his place. So he won't get a place easily. Secondly, I feel an issue might come up in his contract as he is still a one-format player. His name has not come in T20Is. He plays only ODIs. So he is going to be in the lower category in the contracts," he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shreyas Iyer was also being considered a part of India's leadership group. He opined that it might no longer be the case now, highlighting that the selectors are looking for consistency across formats, as is evident in Shubman Gill's case.

"When he was made the India A captain in the multi-day format, it implied that the sights were on Tests" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer captained India A in the first unofficial Test against Australia A. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shreyas Iyer has taken a tough call, highlighting that his appointment as India A captain for the two multi-day games against Australia A implied that he was being considered for a place in the Test squad.

"It's a tough call, but he has taken a call. You got dropped from the team. After that, you didn't play Ranji, and then you also lost your central contract. After that, you made it back, played Ranji, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the IPL final. When he was made the India A captain in the multi-day format, it implied that the sights were on Tests," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shreyas might have cemented his place in the Indian Test side had he played the upcoming home series against the West Indies and South Africa, and the away series against Sri Lanka.

"If he had played against the West Indies and South Africa, and then Sri Lanka, a lot of spin, he would have been very, very, very good, and he could have sealed the deal. However, if the back is not supporting him, you and I can't do anything," Chopra observed.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 in 14 Tests. He has an impressive first-class record, amassing 6408 runs at an average of 47.82 in 83 games.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

