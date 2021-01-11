"An opening pair to stick with" - Sunil Gavaskar impressed with Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill combination

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with Team India's latest opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gavaskar hailed the duo's techniques, which he found as a brew of solid defence and counterattacking strokes.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill weaved together an eye-catching 71-run partnership on Sunday. The pair became only the second Indian combination since 1968 to have a half-ton opening stand in both the innings of a Test match in Australia. They broke many other records as well.

Interacting with Sony Six, Sunil Gavaskar talked up 21-year-old Shubman Gill (50 & 31), who has caught the eye of cricket fans around the world with his mature resolve and ravishing back-foot play.

"Yes, on the back of what we have seen, these two could be the opener pair to stick with... What is important in an opening partnership is the partners should be made for each other. Sometimes you have one who is a very attacking player and one is solid. But here both have a very good defense, they both have fabulous shots. Shubman Gill has been impressive," said Sunil Gavaskar.

Rohit Sharma (26 & 52) played only his first game as an opener in Australia. He got a couple of starts but threw them away with false shots. However, Gavaskar was still impressed about his limited stay in the middle.

"We all know how good a player Rohit Sharma is. He was also getting behind the line and played the ball very late, that was very, very impressive. On a fourth day pitch when the ball was turning just that little bit, the way they negotiated Nathan Lyon was also impressive", Gavaskar added

The terrific start in the second innings managed India some breathing space in the Test match. However, the duo failed to bat till stumps and India ended the day at 98-2, chasing a target of 407.

FIFTY!



A well made half-century for @ImRo45 in the 3rd Test. This is his 11th 50 in Tests.



Live - https://t.co/xHO9oiKGOC #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mz4bqOhBW5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2021

"Hard on Mayanak Agarwal" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also talked about the other two Indian openers in the series - Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. Shaw was dropped after the first game, while Agarwal had to make way for Rohit Sharma in the third Test.

Gavaskar said it's harsh on Agarwal to get dropped and feels Shaw can be an asset if the youngster works more on his technique.

"But that will be a little bit hard on Mayank Agarwal, who has had an outstanding career. As well as young Prithvi Shaw, once he returns to Mumbai and works on his bat lift and technique, can still be a big asset for the Indian team," said Sunil Gavaskar.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have given glimpses of their abilities in the longest form of the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Irrespective of the result of the third Test, India will expect the pair to provide the visitors with starts in the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.