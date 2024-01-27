"Anderson's skills in the sub-continent has been exceptional" - Nasser Hussain laments exclusion of legendary pacer from playing XI in 1st Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was surprised by the exclusion of legendary pacer James Anderson from the playing XI for the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

The 41-year-old is the third leading wicket-taker of all-time in Tests with 690 scalps in 183 games, including an incredible 32 five-wicket hauls. Yet, the visitors went ahead with a three-pronged spin attack and speedster Mark Wood as the lone pacer.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of Day 2, Hussain said Anderson should have played, given his outstanding record in the sub-continent over the last few years.

"Anderson's skills in the sub-continent has been exceptional in the last few years. Anderson is a quite a good player when he is in the side. He is England's greatest ever bowler," he said. "I said before the game, I would have played Anderson. I was a bit surprised at the balance of the side because with Root in India it is four spinners and one seamer. Anderson gives you control. It doesn't even have to be him, it can be (Ollie) Robinson, just another seamer."

Anderson boasts an excellent record in the Asian sub-continent, with 82 wickets in 28 Tests at an average of 26.78. The veteran has also picked up 34 wickets in his 13 Tests in India, including playing a vital role in England's 2012/13 series win.

"They may have been concerned about how much you can bowl Leach in that game" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain understands why England went the three-spinner route, considering Jack Leach hadn't bowled much since suffering from a stress fracture last year.

The left-arm spinner missed last year's Ashes and is playing his first international game since June 2023. However, Leach reportedly sustained a knee injury while trying to save a boundary in the ongoing Test.

"I understood why they have done it," Hussain said. "You've got Jack Leach who hasn't bowled since May or June because of his stress fractures and then you have a debutant and someone playing in their second Test match. They may have been concerned about how much you can bowl Leach in that game. So, if you just go for the second spinner and they don't get it right, you are left in a tricky position."

Leach bowled 25 overs and was the only English spinner to maintain a semblance of control, conceding only 54 runs and picking up a wicket. With the other two inexperienced spinners, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed, going for plenty, Ben Stokes had to bowl part-time off-spinner Joe Root 24 overs.

At Stumps on Day 2, India are in a dominant position at 421/7 in response to England's first innings score of 246.

