Anderson-Tendulkar trophy launch for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests postponed for Ahmedabad crash tragedy: Reports

The launch of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy that was reportedly set to happen at Lord's on Saturday, June 14, has been postponed. A Cricbuzz report said that the decision was taken in the wake of the sombre mood in India following the Ahmedabad plane crash.

The report said that the launch was meant to happen on the sidelines of Day Four of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) jointly decided to defer the launch, in the wake of the plane accident.

"Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost). The BCCI are still deciding on the right time for the announcement. The announcement had been kept flexible due to the tragedy," an ECB official told Cricbuzz.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is set to replace the Pataudi Trophy as the award for the winner of the England vs India Test series that are played in England. Both teams have played for the Pataudi Trophy since 2007. India have won the trophy once, in 2007, when they clinched the three-match series 1-0.

Former players slam the name change as India gear up for five Test series against England

The decision to change the trophy name has come for criticism from several former players. Former first-class cricketer Saad Bin Jung, who belongs to the Pataudi lineage, said he was baffled by the decision and added that it was a disregard to the cricket community.

“It’s baffling to see a cricketer permitting a trophy to be taken away from a former Indian Test captain and renamed in his own honour. This reflects a total disregard for the cricketing community and his seniors in the game," he had told Mid-Day.

The first of the five India-England Tests starts at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

