ENG vs IND 2025 Test series to have a Sachin Tendulkar-James Anderson connection

The upcoming five-match Test series between England and India will reportedly be played for a new trophy, likely to named after Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. A BBC report said that the Tendulkar-Anderson trophy would be unveiled in the lead-up to the series, which starts on June 20 in Leeds.
Tendulkar and Anderson played 14 Test matches against one another between 2006 and 2012. Although, the right-hander scored 208 runs, he was dismissed nine times in those matches, which is more than any other bowler in his 24-year Test career.
Both teams have been playing for the Pataudi Trophy when the bilateral series has taken place in England, since 2007. India won the trophy that year while England have won it on three occasions in 2011, 2014 and 2018.
The trophy was shared the last time, when England beat India at Edgbaston in 2022 to square the series 2-2.
Pataudi family informed about change in trophy name for England vs India series
The BBC report said that the Pataudi family was informed about the change in the trophy name for the series. The Pataudi Trophy was constituted in 2007 to mark 75 years since India and England played their first Test at Lord's in 1932.
In April this year, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had expressed his displeasure about the name change to the trophy.
"The recent news that the ECB is going to retire the Pataudi Trophy, given to the winners of the Test series between England and India in England, is disturbing indeed. It shows a total lack of sensitivity to the contribution made by the Pataudis to cricket in both England and India," Gavaskar had written in his column for Sportstar.
Notably, the Anthony de Mello Trophy is awarded to the winner of the bilateral Test series, which is held in India. India are the current holders of the trophy, having beaten England 4-1 in 2024.
