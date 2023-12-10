Andre Russell returns to West Indies' squad ahead of T20I series against England

Swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell has returned to West Indies' T20I squad for the five-match series against England, beginning on December 12 in Barbados. 21-year-old Matthew Forde is the only uncapped player in their 15-man squad as the Caribbeans hope to firm their plans for the T20 World Cup in June.

Russell last played for the national team in the T20 World Cup 2021 and has spent in recent months in the UAE playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League for the Deccan Gladiators. The seam-bowling all-rounder will link up with the squad this week as the first T20I gets underway on Tuesday.

Sherfane Rutherford has returned to the format for the first time since 2020 as do Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran after rendering themselves unavailable for ODIs. Shai Hope will serve as the vice-captain, but Johnson Charles, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, and Oshane Thomas have missed out on selection.

Squad: Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope (vc), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies' chief selector addresses squad selection: "We have selected a squad that gives us the best chance of success in 2024 T20 World Cup"

The Caribbeans will play 5 T20Is against England. (Credits: Twitter)

Chief selector Desmond Haynes expressed his confidence in the squad selected and is optimistic about the team doing well. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"This will be the final home T20I series for the West Indies in 2023, as they prepare to be one of the two host teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024. We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition."

The selection panel has the opportunity to revisit their squad ahead of the final two matches.

