Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after getting hurt in Top Gear accident

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff suffered a non-life-threatening injury in an accident while filming for BBC show Top Gear. The incident took place at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Flintoff received immediate medical care at the scene before being airlifted to the hospital for further assessment.

It also came to light that the accident did not happen at a high speed as a BBC spokesperson commented that more details would be shared in due course.

The spokesperson said:

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

It is not the first time that the 45-year-old has undergone such an incident since he first began presenting the show.

The 79-Test veteran, a father of four, crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019. In September of that same year, he collided during a drag race while filming in Elvington, Yorkshire, but emerged unscathed.

The Englishman joined Top Gear as a host in 2019 and co-stars in the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Andrew Flintoff played a key role in England's 2005 and 2009 Ashes victory

Andrew Flintoff in action during Ashes 2005. (Credits: Twitter)

Flintoff is best known for being an international cricketer (1998-2009) and giving telling performances throughout; however, injuries derailed his career. The Lancashire all-rounder played an instrumental role in helping England regain the Ashes in 2005 and 2009 on home soil.

The 2005 Ashes series saw England reclaim the urn for the first time since the 1986-87 rubber as the right-arm seamer took 24 scalps in five Tests. He also excelled with the bat, scoring 402 runs at 40.20 with three fifties and a century.

The Ashes 2009 marked the end of his international career, with the seam-bowling all-rounder taking one wicket in the final Test at the Oval as England reclaimed the urn. He also starred in 141 ODIs and seven T20Is.

