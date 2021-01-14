Angelo Mathews reaches 6000 Test runs for Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews passed the 6000-run mark in Test cricket on Thursday during Sri Lanka's first Test against England.

He became only the fifth player in Sri Lanka history (and 70th in Test cricket history) to reach the mark, after Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva.

Angelo Mathews got to the 6000-run mark while playing in his 87th Test for his country. The batting all-rounder has an average of 45.17 in Test cricket, with ten centuries and 35 fifties to his name, as well as a top score of 200 not-out.

His double hundred came in the dominant win over Zimbabwe in January 2020. Mathews also has 5830 runs to his name in ODI cricket, and is no doubt one of Sri Lanka's modern-day greats.

The 33-year-old began his Test career in 2009, but is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. He will now be aiming to cross Aravinda de Silva to go fourth in Sri Lanka's leading run-scorers list.

De Silva is currently 353 runs ahead of Mathews. Third-placed Sanath Jayasuriya will also be in Mathews' sights, with 6973 Test runs to his name.

Sri Lanka struggle in first Test against England despite Angelo Mathews' landmark moment

Angelo Mathews was dismissed on 27 as Sri Lanka struggled on day one

Despite crossing the historic 6000-run mark, Angelo Mathews could not convert his good start against England into a big score. He was dismissed by Stuart Broad on 27 as the visitors put Sri Lanka under pressure on day one of the first Test.

Sri Lanka were restricted to 105/6 after some sublime bowling from Broad and Dom Bess.

Angelo Mathews and co. will have to do a much better job in the field if they are to stand any chance of salvaging something out of this match.