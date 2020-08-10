According to former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, Anil Kumble was the biggest match-winner for India with the ball. He picked Anil Kumble from a group of bowlers which boasts of names starting with BS Chandrashekhar, Bishan Singh Bedi, and Kapil Dev and stretches until Javagal Srinath, and Zaheer Khan.

The former Delhi player expressed his views while speaking on Cricket Connected on Star Sports.

“I would definitely agree that with the ball, he was India’s biggest match-winner,” said Ashish Nehra.

The left-arm seamer also shared memories of seeing Anil Kumble for the first time, remembering how the leg-spinner 'had those huge glasses' in his early years.

“First time I saw him was on television only when Anil Kumble was playing for India. He had those huge glasses, but as you keep on playing your face, mannerisms and style keeps changing every 5-6 years,” Ashish Nehra said.

Ashish Nehra played for India along with some stalwarts of the batting department like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. He also shared the stage with some great bowlers of his time, like Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan among others.

Anil Kumble – The leading wicket-taker for India in Tests

With 619 wickets to his name, Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Test matches. He is also third in the list of all-time top wicket-takers in Test matches, behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

After finishing with figures of 10/74 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999, he became the only bowler after England’s Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in a Test match innings.

Anil Kumble is also the only leg-spinner to have captained Indian national side. The former India captain also served as head coach of the national side between 2016 and 2017, before stepping down after a rift with skipper Virat Kohli.