Anil Kumble unlikely to return as Team India's head coach, BCCI considering foreign options

Anil Kumble is unlikely to return for a second stint as Team India's head coach as many BCCI officials seem to disagree on having him on board. After quitting the role on a controversial note post the 2017 Champions Trophy, the former leg-spinner himself doesn't seem too keen on getting back.

However, Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI, seems to be in favor of having a former teammate take up the position once again. Since Anil Kumble would have to deal with almost the same group of players (with whom he had disagreements earlier), the BCCI is looking at newer options.

As per reports, the BCCI is considering having a foreign coach this time. Since 2015, Team India hasn't had a foreigner as the national team's coach. Duncan Fletcher was the last foreign coach for Team India.

“Well, neither Anil Kumble wants to return, nor the BCCI officials, other than president Sourav Ganguly, are too interested in him. The Board is looking for a foreign coach now. Kumble knows that he will have to face the same old team members (Virat Kohli and others in the team), nothing new, then why would he return? And moreover, Dada (Ganguly) has recommended his name, but other officials expressed their disagreement on it,” a highly-placed source in the board told IANS.

"Anil Kumble's record as coach not that impressive"

The source also added that Anil Kumble's record as a coach is not that impressive. He even mentioned that VVS Laxman might not be able to get the post.

“VVS Laxman also will not be able to get the post. However, there’s still a month left, so let’s see what comes or some change of minds! Also, look at Kumble’s record as coach, it is not that impressive. See what is happening with Kings Punjab in IPL,” he added.

Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach of the Indian team will come to an end after the T20 World Cup this year. The former all-rounder expressed that he wouldn't continue in the role post the end of this tournament.

