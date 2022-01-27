"Anil sir would always guide me on how to never lose hope under pressure" - Ravi Bishnoi after maiden India call-up

Ravi Bishnoi, the 21-year-old spinner from Rajasthan, is going through a purple patch. After bagging a deal with newly-added Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, Bishnoi has now earned his maiden international call-up.

The talented leg-spinner was drafted into the 18-member squad on Wednesday for the limited-overs series against West Indies. After the announcement, he revealed it was a surreal feeling for him.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI and Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to injury.



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI India have announced a 18-man squad each for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies.Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI and Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to injury. India have announced a 18-man squad each for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies.Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while KL Rahul will be available from the second ODI and Ravindra Jadeja misses out due to injury.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/etxSh6bHS1

Speaking to Sportstar, Bishnoi said:

“It has been an interesting journey and it is a great honour to don the India colours. It is a proud moment for me and it feels great to see your dream come true."

The spotlight will be on the youngster as India look for a permanent solution in the spin department. This is especially important after Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal struggled to pick up wickets in the mid-overs against South Africa.

As real challenges await for the leg-spinner, he will bank on lessons from Anil Kumble, with whom he worked for Punjab Kings.

“I was waiting for my opportunity. I was preparing myself for the big league and was keeping myself ready so that I can give my hundred per cent whenever an opportunity comes my way. My only aim was to keep performing and then wait for my turn,” Bishnoi said.

He added:

“I have learned a lot from Anil sir, and those lessons have helped me in becoming a better cricketer. He would always guide me on how to back myself and never lose hope under pressure. Those things were of immense help. He always told me to play to my strengths. The advice was that I should stick to my basics and just execute the plans. There was no experiment. He gave me the confidence to play freely."

The ODIs will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 while the T20I-leg will be in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

"It is a great opportunity for me" - Ravi Bishnoi on being picked by Ahmedabad franchise

Bishnoi is among three cricketers alongside captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to be picked by the Lucknow franchise in the pre-draft. He believes playing under Rahul in the Punjab franchise will help him settle down more easily.

“With Rahul bhaiya (KL Rahul) leading the team, it will be easier for me to adjust since I have already played under him in Punjab. It is a great opportunity for me to be among the few players to be picked by the franchise before the auction. I want to contribute my best to the team,” he said.

Also Read Article Continues below

The spinner, who first earned applause in the U-19 World Cup, had decent returns in the domestic circuits and two successful IPL seasons. He scalped 24 wickets in 23 games at an economy rate of 6.95 runs per over in the IPL.

Edited by Aditya Singh