Anjum Chopra previews India Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final: “I just hope Australia have a bad day”

Anjum Chopra is hoping Australia Women have a bad day against India Women in the T20 World Cup semi-final clash on Thursday, February 23. Agreeing that the Aussies have the edge over the Women in Blue in the knockout clash, the former India captain stated that every side is bound to have one bad day.

India Women will take on Australia Women in the first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. While India finished second in Group B, Australia topped Group A, winning all four of their matches.

While previewing the India vs Australia World Cup semi-final on her YouTube channel, Chopra praised the Aussies and said:

“Australia have a strong base. Their domestic structure is really good. They have many replacements available. If one player is not doing well, then the other steps in. They know how to win matches from tough situations. They are aware of how to perform in big games. Basically, they know everything.

“But everyone has at least one bad day. They are also a cricket team, we are also a cricket team. They can have at least one bad day. I just hope Australia have a bad day against India in the semi-final and India have a good day. I want a very good contest with a good crowd at Newlands and an Indian win.”

ICC @ICC



#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp Mithali Raj wants India to step up in all departments in the knockout clash on Thursday Mithali Raj wants India to step up in all departments in the knockout clash on Thursday 💪#AUSvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/f0BAoFoEUT

India have a poor head-to-head record against Australia in T20Is, having won seven games while losing 22.

“Harmanpreet Kaur needs to fire” - Anjum Chopra

One of the big worries for India Women heading into the semi-final is the form of their key batters. While Smriti Mandhana has been among the runs, Shafali Verma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have struggled. Analyzing India’s batting performance in the T20 World Cup so far, Chopra said:

“Smriti times the ball so well. I wondered why she was putting unnecessary pressure on herself against Ireland. The same goes for Shafali Verma. She also plays so well. Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat needs to fire and the middle-order needs to chip in.”

Asserting that player-to-player India can match Australia in the batting department, Chopra added:

“India will have to put in that extra effort with the ball. Alyssa Healy, Ash Gardner and Meg Lanning will come out strongly with the bat. India’s bowling and fielding will need to be strong. It’s important to do the basics right.”

ICC @ICC



Who will top the list at the end of the tournament? 🤔



#TurnItUp | #T20WorldCup A tight battle for the highest wicket-takerWho will top the list at the end of the tournament? 🤔 A tight battle for the highest wicket-taker 😯Who will top the list at the end of the tournament? 🤔#TurnItUp | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/D3fHqKp89Y

India and Australia previously met in the Women T20 World Cup during the 2020 edition. Australia hammered India by 85 runs in a one-sided final in Melbourne.

Poll : 0 votes